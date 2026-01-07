Viral Video Shows Women Struggling To Squeeze Into Packed Local Train On Central Line, Netizens Slam ‘Spirit Of Mumbai’

Mumbai: A video showing women passengers pushing and struggling to board an overcrowded Mumbai local train on the Central Line has gone viral on social media. The video has reignited concerns over passenger safety and the city’s crumbling public transport system.

The video, shared by Instagram page ‘andheriwestshitposting’, shows women commuters attempting to squeeze into an already packed local train. In the clip, women can be heard shouting in Marathi, “evadhi rikami gadhi jaat ahe” (there is so much empty space inside). Other women standing on the platform urged them to stop boarding the train as it was risky. Despite this, several women are seen hanging from the door as the train begins to move.

Social media reaction

The video has sparked strong reactions online, with many users criticising authorities for failing to address the daily hardships faced by local train commuters.

"All of these are packaged and marketed under "Spirit of Mumbai," a user made a sarcastic comment.

Another user questioned, "Why do people never express outrage over issues like this?"

Calling it a very sorry state of the city, a user added, "The last few weeks have been hell for those traveling by locals. So many trains cancelled, no proper announcements, and those that do come, are packed beyond measure. Very sorry state of affairs in this city"

A user also informed that, she also saw some women fall off at Dadar station. Calling the system flawed, she added, "Also work places don’t make it any easier cause there are salary deductions if you come in late. Everyday you are fighting with life in Mumbai."

Earlier in the day, a viral video on X had captured chaotic scenes at Westernm Raiwlay's Andheri Station, highlighting the extreme overcrowding and safety risks faced by commuters during peak hours. The footage showed platforms packed to capacity, with passengers desperately running across foot overbridges and in some cases, even onto the tracks to catch trains following sudden, last-minute platform changes.

The said disruption came due to the ongoing 30-day major block on the Western Railway (WR) for the construction of the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali, which is scheduled to continue until January 18.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/