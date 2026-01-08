26 Booked For Brandishing Swords & Spreading Panic During Bhiwandi Civic Poll Code Of Conduct

Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Elections |

Bhiwandi: In a serious breach of the Model Code of Conduct in force for the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation elections, police have booked 26 persons for allegedly gathering in a public place while armed with swords and iron weapons and creating fear among residents late on Monday night.

The incident took place around 12.30 am near Gavdevi Temple in the Kombadpada area, where a group of youths was found creating a ruckus in an intoxicated state. Locals alerted the police after the men allegedly began waving sharp weapons, including swords and iron sickles, triggering panic in the neighbourhood.

Drunk, Armed and Defying Poll Restrictions

According to the Nizampura Police, when officers reached the spot, they found all the accused under the influence of alcohol and in possession of deadly weapons. Their presence and aggressive behaviour created an atmosphere of fear and tension, especially as the city is currently under the Model Code of Conduct, which strictly prohibits unauthorised gatherings and activities that can disturb public order.

Despite prohibitory orders issued by the administration, the group had assembled illegally and openly violated election-related restrictions, police said.

Weapons Seized, FIR Registered

Acting swiftly, the police dispersed the group, seized the weapons used in the incident and registered a case against all 26 accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Sections 4, 25, 37(2), 135) and the Mumbai Police Act. The FIR includes names of individuals from Bhiwandi, Ambivli, Titwala and Kalyan, indicating that several of the accused had come from outside the city.

The incident has sparked anger among local residents, who have demanded strict action against those who allegedly brought people from outside Bhiwandi to intimidate voters and disturb the election atmosphere.

With polling approaching, the incident has raised serious concerns over law and order and the misuse of muscle power during election season, prompting calls for tougher enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct to ensure a free and fair civic election.

