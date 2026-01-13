 Mumbai Crime: DN Nagar Police Bust Two-Wheeler Theft Racket, Recover 46 Stolen Bikes Worth ₹12.85 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: DN Nagar Police Bust Two-Wheeler Theft Racket, Recover 46 Stolen Bikes Worth ₹12.85 Lakh

Mumbai Crime: DN Nagar Police Bust Two-Wheeler Theft Racket, Recover 46 Stolen Bikes Worth ₹12.85 Lakh

DN Nagar Police have busted a two-wheeler theft racket in Andheri West, arresting three men and recovering 46 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 12.85 lakh. The gang allegedly dismantled stolen bikes and sold them as spare parts. Police suspect the racket may be linked to more theft cases.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
DN Nagar Police recover 46 stolen motorcycles after busting a two-wheeler theft racket in Andheri West | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 13: The DN Nagar Police have busted a two-wheeler theft racket in Andheri West, arresting three men and recovering 46 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 12.85 lakh.

Theft case leads to probe

The case came to light after a Honda Aviator scooter was stolen from CD Barfiwala Road on August 27, 2025. Following a complaint, police scanned CCTV footage and acted on confidential inputs.

Three arrested, bikes recovered

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: DN Nagar Police Bust Two-Wheeler Theft Racket, Recover 46 Stolen Bikes Worth ₹12.85 Lakh
Mumbai Crime: DN Nagar Police Bust Two-Wheeler Theft Racket, Recover 46 Stolen Bikes Worth ₹12.85 Lakh
Uttar Pradesh Govt’s Biometric Attendance Order Yet To Be Implemented At Fatehpur District Hospital
Uttar Pradesh Govt’s Biometric Attendance Order Yet To Be Implemented At Fatehpur District Hospital
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 56-Year-Old BEST Electrician Duped Of ₹4.16 Lakh After Clicking Fake RTO E-Challan Link; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 56-Year-Old BEST Electrician Duped Of ₹4.16 Lakh After Clicking Fake RTO E-Challan Link; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai NMMC Elections 2026: Commissioner Reviews Poll Material, Security Arrangements
Navi Mumbai NMMC Elections 2026: Commissioner Reviews Poll Material, Security Arrangements

Based on the investigation, police arrested Munna Kedar Mali (52), Ashpak Mansuri (34), and Janardan Bane alias Nana (36) on January 12. During the probe, investigators found that the stolen two-wheelers were dismantled and sold for parts at a workshop.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 49-Year-Old Colaba Businessman Reports Jewellery Theft Worth ₹25 Lakh; Domestic...
article-image

Further investigation underway

Police suspect that more cases linked to the racket may surface and that additional accused could be involved. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 56-Year-Old BEST Electrician Duped Of ₹4.16 Lakh After Clicking Fake RTO...
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 56-Year-Old BEST Electrician Duped Of ₹4.16 Lakh After Clicking Fake RTO...
Navi Mumbai NMMC Elections 2026: Commissioner Reviews Poll Material, Security Arrangements
Navi Mumbai NMMC Elections 2026: Commissioner Reviews Poll Material, Security Arrangements
Mumbai Crime: ATS Arrests 30-Year-Old Bangladeshi Woman For Illegal Stay In Cuffe Parade After...
Mumbai Crime: ATS Arrests 30-Year-Old Bangladeshi Woman For Illegal Stay In Cuffe Parade After...
Mumbai Crime: Gamdevi Police Arrest Domestic Helper From Odisha For Stealing ₹15.40 Lakh Worth...
Mumbai Crime: Gamdevi Police Arrest Domestic Helper From Odisha For Stealing ₹15.40 Lakh Worth...
Mumbai News: NCLT Allows PNB Plea, Recognises Bank As Secured Financial Creditor In Arshiya...
Mumbai News: NCLT Allows PNB Plea, Recognises Bank As Secured Financial Creditor In Arshiya...