Mumbai Crime: DN Nagar Police Bust Two-Wheeler Theft Racket, Recover 46 Stolen Bikes Worth ₹12.85 Lakh

Mumbai, Jan 13: The DN Nagar Police have busted a two-wheeler theft racket in Andheri West, arresting three men and recovering 46 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 12.85 lakh.

Theft case leads to probe

The case came to light after a Honda Aviator scooter was stolen from CD Barfiwala Road on August 27, 2025. Following a complaint, police scanned CCTV footage and acted on confidential inputs.

Three arrested, bikes recovered

Based on the investigation, police arrested Munna Kedar Mali (52), Ashpak Mansuri (34), and Janardan Bane alias Nana (36) on January 12. During the probe, investigators found that the stolen two-wheelers were dismantled and sold for parts at a workshop.

Further investigation underway

Police suspect that more cases linked to the racket may surface and that additional accused could be involved. Further investigation is underway.

