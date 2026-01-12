Mumbai Crime: 49-Year-Old Colaba Businessman Reports Jewellery Theft Worth ₹25 Lakh; Domestic Staff, Renovation Workers Under Police Scan

Colaba Police investigate a jewellery theft worth Rs 25 lakh from a businessman’s residence, questioning domestic staff and workers with access to the home | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 12: A 49-year-old Colaba resident has filed a complaint with the Colaba Police after discovering that gold and diamond jewellery worth approximately ₹25 lakh had been stolen from his residence. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between October 20 and January 10.

Complainant and background

The complainant, Anish Rajkumar Parsarampuriya, a businessman residing in Colaba, also runs a plastic film manufacturing factory in Dombivli since 2000. According to the FIR, the jewellery was originally gifted to his wife, Aarti (48), by his mother during their wedding in January 2001.

The complainant’s wife had documented all items in an album and stored them in a digital locker inside their bedroom wardrobe.

Events leading to the theft

On October 20, 2025, the couple visited the complainant’s father in Matunga for Diwali celebrations. His wife wore some of the jewellery that day. Upon returning home around 10 pm, instead of storing the jewellery inside the digital locker, she placed the items in a wooden jewellery box kept on top of the locker.

Between October 20 and January 10, two domestic workers, Geeta Rathod and Kamlesh Paswan, had travelled to their native places alternately. During the same period, two carpenters, Narayan and Ashish, visited the home for wooden and marble polishing work. A temporary worker named Akash, hired during Kamlesh’s absence, also had access to the house but has since stopped coming.

Theft discovered

On January 10, 2026, around 3 pm, the complainant’s wife opened the cupboard to retrieve jewellery before leaving for a friend’s religious event. She found the wooden jewellery box open and several items missing.

Stolen jewellery details

. 2 gold bangles (40g) – ₹4,00,000

. 1 gold kada (20g) – ₹2,00,000

. 2 diamond-studded gold bangles (40g) – ₹15,00,000

. 1 gold chain (10g) – ₹1,00,000

. 1 gold pearl necklace set (10g) – ₹2,00,000

. 1 gold earring set (10g) – ₹1,00,000

Total: 130g of gold valued at ₹25,00,000.

Police probe underway

Colaba Police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for theft under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are questioning domestic staff and workers who had access to the home during the period in question. CCTV footage and call records of individuals who frequently visited the residence are likely to be examined as part of the probe.

The investigation is ongoing.

