Mumbai Crime: Nirmal Nagar Police Crack ₹40 Lakh Gold Chains Theft At Bandra Shop In 12 Hours; 4 Arrested, Jewellery Worth ₹32 Lakh Recovered

Mumbai, Nov 26: A gang of three people stole a folder containing gold chains worth around ₹40 lakh from a jewellery shop in Bandra East on the pretext of buying jewellery and fled. Within twelve hours of the case being registered, the Nirmal Nagar Police cracked the theft and arrested four people, including a woman.

Four Accused Arrested; Gold Worth ₹32 Lakh Recovered

The accused have been identified as Shravan Navik, Sonali Yadav, Fazil Parmar, and Aman Sheikh. The woman’s name has not been disclosed by the police. The police have seized gold jewellery worth ₹32 lakh from them and said the remaining jewellery will be recovered soon.

Woman Distracts Shop Owner While Accomplices Execute Theft

According to the police, the complainant, Kamlesh Chaplot, 33, is a jeweller who owns a shop in Bandra East. He was at his shop at around 9 a.m. on Sunday when two people, including a woman, entered the store. They began inspecting jewellery under the pretext of buying gold. Shortly after, another young man arrived.

Accused Flee With Folder Containing 25 Gold Chains

While checking the ornaments, the woman repeatedly asked for water, prompting Chaplot to bring it for her. Since she was examining each chain, he placed a folder containing 25 gold chains in front of her. At that moment, the youth who had arrived later allegedly stole the folder containing gold chains worth approximately ₹40 lakh and fled.

Shopkeeper Gives Chase But Thieves Escape On Bike

Realising what had happened, Chaplot ran after him, but the accused escaped on a bike. He shouted for help and attempted to catch him with the assistance of local residents, but the suspect managed to flee. Meanwhile, the woman and her accomplice, who had been inside the shop, also disappeared.

Police Launch Technical Investigation Using CCTV Footage

Finding the sequence of events suspicious, Chaplot approached the Nirmal Nagar Police and lodged a complaint against the three individuals. Based on the complaint, the police registered a theft case and began an investigation. Using CCTV footage from the shop and surrounding areas, the police launched a special operation to trace the accused.

Fourth Accomplice Held; Confesses To Planning Theft

During the investigation, it was revealed that Aman Sheikh had assisted the trio. He was taken into custody, and during interrogation, he confessed to planning the theft under the pretext of purchasing gold. The police have recovered more than 18 gold chains weighing between 15 to 20 grams, worth ₹32 lakh out of the total ₹40 lakh stolen.

