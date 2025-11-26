 ₹252-Crore Drug Case: Social Media Influencer Orry Questioned For 7.5 Hours By ANC; Siddhanth Kapoor Likely To Be Summoned Again | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai₹252-Crore Drug Case: Social Media Influencer Orry Questioned For 7.5 Hours By ANC; Siddhanth Kapoor Likely To Be Summoned Again | VIDEO

₹252-Crore Drug Case: Social Media Influencer Orry Questioned For 7.5 Hours By ANC; Siddhanth Kapoor Likely To Be Summoned Again | VIDEO

In the ongoing ₹252-crore drugs case, social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, appeared before the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Crime Branch, Ghatkopar Unit on Wednesday. Orry arrived around 1:30 p.m. and left the ANC office at 9:00 p.m., after nearly 7.5 hours of interrogation.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Orry leaves ANC Ghatkopar office after 7.5 hours of questioning | Instagram and IANS

Mumbai, Nov 26: In the ongoing ₹252-crore drugs case, social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, appeared before the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Crime Branch, Ghatkopar Unit on Wednesday. Orry arrived around 1:30 p.m. and left the ANC office at 9:00 p.m., after nearly 7.5 hours of interrogation.

Second Summons Issued After Earlier Postponement

The ANC had issued a second summons to Orry for questioning today. He was earlier summoned on November 20, but had informed officers that he would be unavailable until November 25. Following this, a fresh summons was issued, compelling him to appear on November 26.

Orry Leaves After Hours Of Questioning; Kapoor Also Interrogated

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 26: Tulsi Tries To Solve Issues Between Mihir & Noina
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 26: Tulsi Tries To Solve Issues Between Mihir & Noina
Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 15 Per Cent Water Cut Across 14 Wards On Dec 3–4 Due To Tansa Pipeline Replacement; Check Affected Areas
Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 15 Per Cent Water Cut Across 14 Wards On Dec 3–4 Due To Tansa Pipeline Replacement; Check Affected Areas
Panvel Municipal Corporation Concludes 2-Day Renewable Energy Promotion Drive Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0
Panvel Municipal Corporation Concludes 2-Day Renewable Energy Promotion Drive Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0
Mumbai News: Mother Of Martyred Agniveer Killed In Operation Sindoor Moves Bombay HC Seeking Parity In Benefits With Regular Soldiers
Mumbai News: Mother Of Martyred Agniveer Killed In Operation Sindoor Moves Bombay HC Seeking Parity In Benefits With Regular Soldiers

After extensive questioning by the Ghatkopar ANC, Orry walked out of the office at night without speaking to the media. On Tuesday, November 25, in the same ₹252-crore drugs case, the Ghatkopar ANC unit interrogated Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor for nearly 5 hours.

Also Watch:

Read Also
252-Crore Drugs Case: Social Media Influencer Orry Appears Before Mumbai Crime Branch’s ANC...
article-image

ANC Unsatisfied With Siddhanth Kapoor’s Response

ANC officers stated that Siddhanth Kapoor did not give satisfactory answers to several police questions, due to which the Mumbai Crime Branch is expected to issue another summons to him soon for further interrogation. Additionally, the Mumbai Crime Branch will also examine the bank transactions of Siddhanth Kapoor as part of the investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹252-Crore Drug Case: Social Media Influencer Orry Questioned For 7.5 Hours By ANC; Siddhanth...

₹252-Crore Drug Case: Social Media Influencer Orry Questioned For 7.5 Hours By ANC; Siddhanth...

Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 15 Per Cent Water Cut Across 14 Wards On Dec 3–4 Due To Tansa...

Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 15 Per Cent Water Cut Across 14 Wards On Dec 3–4 Due To Tansa...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Concludes 2-Day Renewable Energy Promotion Drive Under Majhi Vasundhara...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Concludes 2-Day Renewable Energy Promotion Drive Under Majhi Vasundhara...

Mumbai News: Mother Of Martyred Agniveer Killed In Operation Sindoor Moves Bombay HC Seeking Parity...

Mumbai News: Mother Of Martyred Agniveer Killed In Operation Sindoor Moves Bombay HC Seeking Parity...

Mumbai Crime Branch Raids Chembur Bar For Flouting Police Commissioner’s Orders; Operator, Manager...

Mumbai Crime Branch Raids Chembur Bar For Flouting Police Commissioner’s Orders; Operator, Manager...