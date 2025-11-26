 Panvel Schools Hold Cultural Programs To Celebrate Constitution Day
Students paid tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by garlanding his portrait and performing a symbolic pooja of the Constitution booklet. Teachers briefed students on the making of the Constitution and its importance, followed by a collective reading of the Preamble across all schools.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
All schools under the Panvel Municipal Corporation also observed the day with a series of educational and cultural programmes.

