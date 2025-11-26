Panvel Schools Hold Cultural Programs To Celebrate Constitution Day |

All schools under the Panvel Municipal Corporation also observed the day with a series of educational and cultural programmes.

Students paid tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by garlanding his portrait and performing a symbolic pooja of the Constitution booklet. Teachers briefed students on the making of the Constitution and its importance, followed by a collective reading of the Preamble across all schools.

Schools organised essay writing, elocution, drawing, and colouring competitions. Several schools also staged dance performances and street plays to highlight constitutional values and civic responsibilities.

