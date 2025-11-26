BMC Refuses Claim Of Using AI For Making SGNP Draft Master Plan

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: In a shocking claim, an active citizen of Mumbai has alleged that the 356-page long draft Zonal Master Plan (ZMP) for Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) has been made using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Yug Solanki, a software engineer and AI researcher by profession, made this claim during the ongoing public hearing held by the BMC at its headquarters.

The draft ZMP for ESZ of SGNP was published by the BMC in September, for which around 1900 citizens suggestions/objections have been received. The week long public hearing by the development plan department of the BMC started on November 20 and will continue till November 28.

Solanki, a resident of Ghatkopar said, "During the public hearing, I asked the officials about 'em dash'. There are several long dashes in the draft plan, which even English literates don't use. It is very complicated when to use the symbol. And if you ask any AI agent, their response contains 'em dashes'. Also the model hallucinated, because which there are mistakes in the draft, for instance a plant which doesn't grow in India."

Solanki added that he will make a report and video on which content and how much part of the entire draft ZMP for SGNP if AI generated.

However, the BMC has refused all the allegations of use of AI for making the draft ZMP. "We do not need AI when as statistics, figures, geographical data etc do not change. The allegation of AI use is false," a senior BMC officer said.

The officer clarified that out of 1900 total suggestions/objections for draft ZMP for SGNP, only 85 are valid as others are copy pasted. "However, we are ensuring that every citizens who has physically or online has submitted objections, is heard," he added.

The draft ZMP for SGNP was published by the BMC in September. Around 5,945 hectares of SGNP fall under the ESZ, which is partially located in the Mumbai suburban and Thane district. Out of the total SGNP area, the biggest portion of 35-km falls under the BMC jurisdiction. The BMC commissioner is the chairman of the SGNP ESZ monitoring committee and after hearing citizens objections, the final plan will also be published by the BMC. It will be applicable for jurisdiction of municipal corporations of Thane, Vasai Virar, Mira Bhayandar and Palghar district.

