Centre Approves Badlapur–Karjat 3rd & 4th Line Project To Boost Mumbai Suburban Network | Representative Image

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the 3rd and 4th line project between Badlapur and Karjat, a key section of the Mumbai suburban corridor on Wednesday. Once the project is completed, two dedicated tracks will be available exclusively for local trains up to Karjat.

"The new Badlapur–Karjat multi-tracking project will complement the ongoing Kalyan–Badlapur 3rd and 4th line project being implemented by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) under MUTP 3A. Together, these projects will ensure smoother operations, decongest the corridor, and enhance capacity for both suburban and long-distance trains up to Karjat " said an official.

Once completed, the project will create two dedicated tracks exclusively for suburban services up to Karjat, easing pressure on the Kalyan–Karjat route, where only two existing lines currently handle mail/express trains, freight trains and local services, resulting in frequent congestion.

According to railway officials, the third and fourth line project between the Kalyan–Badlapur section has already achieved around 30% physical progress as of October 2025. The project, sanctioned at Rs 1,510 crore, is targeted for completion by December 2026, marking a significant milestone in the region’s suburban rail modernisation..

"The Badlapur–Karjat 3rd and 4th line will not only address future passenger demand in the Mumbai metropolitan region but also strengthen connectivity to southern India,” said a senior railway official. “Segregating suburban operations from long-distance and freight traffic will drastically improve punctuality and scheduling across the entire corridor.”

Railway officials also highlighted the economic and environmental gains expected from the capacity expansion. The stretch is an essential freight route for commodities including coal, cement, salt, containers, and POL products. The capacity augmentation is projected to support an additional 18 million tonnes of freight per annum.

This will reduce logistics costs, cut oil imports by nearly 3 crore litres, and lower CO₂ emissions by around 16 crore kilograms — equivalent to planting 64 lakh trees,” the official added.

Apart from the Mumbai suburban enhancement, the CCEA also approved the Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha)–Kanalus doubling project, covering a 141-km stretch in Gujarat

Together, the two railway projects — with a combined investment of approximately Rs 2,781 crore — will expand the Indian Railways network by 224 km across Maharashtra and Gujarat. They are expected to enhance connectivity for nearly 585 villages, home to around 32 lakh people, improving mobility for both passengers and freight.

Officials said the new infrastructure will provide seamless movement of people, goods, and essential services, while boosting regional economic activity.

