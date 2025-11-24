Good News! Pune-Hubli Vande Bharat Express Gets Halt At Sangli's Kirloskarwadi | indiarailinfo.com

The ‘Vande Bharat Express’ train running on the Pune-Hubli-Pune route has been given a halt at ‘Kirloskarwadi’ station on an experimental basis from November 24. Passenger organisations had been demanding for a year for the ‘Vande Bharat Express’ to stop at this station.

Accordingly, this decision has been taken by the Central Railway Department. Due to this halt, the locals of Palus, Kadegaon, Tasgaon and others of Sangli district, as well as the surrounding villages, will also get fast and comfortable travel service.

According to a press release of the Central Railway, ‘Pune-Hubli-Pune’ Vande Bharat Express was started from September 19, 2024, to make the transport and communication facilities of the southern part adjacent to Western Maharashtra comfortable, fast and safe. Initially, this train included only seven major stations, namely Pune, Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belgavi, Dharwad and Hubli. However, on the insistence of citizens from other talukas in Sangli, an additional stop was made at ‘Ghatprabha’ station in the month of January. Now, with the inclusion of Kirloskarwadi, the number of stops has increased.

However, the locals of Palus, Kadegaon, Tasgaon talukas in Sangli, as well as Kundal, Ramanandnagar, could not benefit from this train. Passengers had to reach Miraj or Sangli stations. Since this train did not have a stop at Kirloskarwadi, there was a strong demand for a dedicated halt. The railway administration clarified that this decision has been taken due to the demand of passengers.

Kirloskarwadi in Palus-Kadegaon taluka of Sangli district is the centre of the Kirloskar industrial group. Workers, traders and students here constantly commute to and from Pune and Hubli. The stop at Kirloskarwadi will reduce time and cost. Also, it will be convenient for those going for tourism and business in the Hubli area, and there will be an improvement in the communication sector. This decision is being welcomed by the locals, informed the railway officials.

How will the halt be?

– Pune to Hubli – at 5.43 pm

– Hubli to Pune – at 9.38 am

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai, said, “The Pune-Hubli-Pune ‘Vande Bharat Express’ has been given a halt at Kirloskarwadi on the demand of the citizens. Now the passengers will be able to travel from this station as well. There has been no change in the regular schedule of this train. High speed, high standards of safety and modern travel will be experienced. The railway administration is committed to providing reliable and friendly travel services.”