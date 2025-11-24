 Leopard Spotted In Pune’s Guruvar Peth & Ghorpadi Peth? Fake Post Goes Viral
Leopard Spotted In Pune’s Guruvar Peth & Ghorpadi Peth? Fake Post Goes Viral

A fully grown leopard was sighted inside the premises of Sindh Society in Pune's Aundh in the early hours of Sunday. The wild cat, captured on CCTV footage, triggered an immediate response from the Forest Department, Pune Police, and the wildlife rescue NGO RESQ, who jointly launched a large-scale search operation in the locality

Updated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 10:17 AM IST
Leopard Spotted In Pune's Guruvar Peth & Ghorpadi Peth? Fake Post Goes Viral

A post is going viral on social media. According to the post, a leopard was spotted in the central areas of Pune, including Guruvar Peth and Ghorpadi Peth. However, the authorities have confirmed that the post is fake and that no leopard has been seen in these areas.

Meanwhile, a fully grown leopard was sighted inside the premises of Sindh Society in Pune's Aundh in the early hours of Sunday. The wild cat, captured on CCTV footage, triggered an immediate response from the Forest Department, Pune Police, and the wildlife rescue NGO RESQ, who jointly launched a large-scale search operation in the locality.

Authorities deployed thermal drones, tracking devices, and experienced field personnel to scan the residential complex and surrounding green patches, but the leopard has yet to be traced.

This has triggered panic and concern among residents of Aundh, which is an urban suburb located near major IT parks and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

A few days ago, a leopard was sighted twice on the premises of Pune International Airport. Forest officials said they have conveyed to the airport authority the necessary precautionary measures to prevent the leopard from entering the restricted premises of the Indian Air Force and the airport.

These incidents come amid a spate of leopard sightings and encounters on the outskirts of Pune in recent months.

