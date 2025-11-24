 Nashik: MLA Seema Hiray Demands Correction After 80,000 Duplicate Voter Names Surface
The Nashik Municipal Corporation published the draft voter list four days ago. However, it has now come to light that there were major errors during the preparation of the list. In the Nashik West constituency alone, more than twenty thousand duplicate names have been reported, and across the entire municipal limits, this number exceeds eighty thousand.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
Nashik: Confusion has spread among citizens in areas like CIDCO and Satpur after thousands of duplicate voter names appeared in the draft voter list recently published by the Municipal Corporation administration, and many voters’ names were mistakenly included under unrelated wards. In response, MLA Seema Hiray has sent an email to the State's Chief Election Commissioner, demanding that duplicate names be removed immediately and the errors in the draft voter list be corrected.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation published the draft voter list four days ago. However, it has now come to light that there were major errors during the preparation of the list. In the Nashik West constituency alone, more than twenty thousand duplicate names have been reported, and across the entire municipal limits, this number exceeds eighty thousand.

Many voters from the CIDCO area have had their names listed under Satpur wards, and hundreds of voters from Pathardi Shivar have had their names included under wards in the CIDCO area. Citizens are expressing anger to Hiray regarding these voter list mistakes. Taking note of citizens’ complaints, Hiray has sent a special letter to the office of the State Chief Election Commissioner.

Since hundreds of voters’ names have been listed under unrelated wards, confusion has spread among residents of CIDCO and Satpur. To resolve this confusion and provide relief to affected voters, Hiray has demanded that duplicate names be removed from the draft voter list immediately and that all errors in the list be corrected.

