Nashik: Income Tax Dept Holds 'Industrial Connect' Seminar On TDS Compliance |

Nashik: "TDS is a major source of the country’s income, and taxpayers should not panic upon receiving notices from the Income Tax Department. Instead, they should reply within the stipulated time; failure to do so may worsen the issue. Various industrial organisations should properly guide taxpayers regarding this and about the correct rate of TDS deductions," appealed Principal Income Tax Commissioner Abhinay Kumbhar.



A seminar on “Industrial Connect: TDS Provisions, Compliance and Related Issues” was organised at NIMA House, Satpur, jointly by the Income Tax Department, Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA), AIMA, Maharashtra Chambers and various industrial bodies. He was speaking at the event.



On the dais were Principal Income Tax Commissioner Abhinay Kumbhar, NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Joint Commissioner Sayali Dhole, Deputy Commissioner Sadanand Kasallu, Secretary Rajendra Ahire, AIMA President Lalit Boob, Laghu Udyog Bharati President Nikhil Tapadia, Chamber Vice-President Sanjay Sonawane, Jitendra Fafat, Chartered Accountant Hitesh Tatia, MAVIPRA General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, Nitin Firodia and others.



During the seminar, Deputy Commissioner Sadanand Kasallu highlighted the crucial importance of TDS in direct taxation. He reminded that 50% of the direct tax revenue is collected through TDS, and provided detailed information about various TDS provisions. Linking Aadhaar with PAN is necessary, and the final deadline is 31 December 2025, he pointed out. Chartered Accountant Hitesh Tatia gave comprehensive guidance on “Practical Aspects of TDS Compliance.”





Seminar held for direct interaction: Nahar



NIMA President Ashish Nahar, in his introduction, stated that the seminar was organised to help resolve issues faced by taxpayers while filing taxes and to provide an opportunity for direct interaction with senior Income Tax officers. All organisations remain united for Nashik’s industrial development. In the coming period, an investment of ₹25,000 crore is expected in Nashik. Our delegation will visit Davos for the first time, and we will have a dedicated pavilion there, Nahar noted.



Dignitaries such as Sachin Kankrej, Viral Thakkar, Sanjay Rathi, Nanasahab Devre, Rajaram Sangle, and Vedanshu Patil were present.