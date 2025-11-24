Pune: Temperatures Rise As Cyclone Senyar Forms In Bay Of Bengal | Representational Image

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast the Pune city recorded a noticeable rise in minimum temperature on Sunday due to the development of Cyclonic Storm Senyar in the Bay of Bengal and its expected north–northwestward movement.

After over a week of mercury dip, temperatures have now started rising. On Saturday, the Shivajinagar IMD station reported a minimum temperature of 14.4°C, nearly 3°C higher than the previous day. The station had recorded 11°C on Friday, November 21.

Former head of the weather and forecasting division at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi, said, “Cyclonic Storm Senyar is likely to form between November 25–26 over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Its impact on Maharashtra will be felt between November 22 and 24.”

“Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Solapur and Ratnagiri may experience light to very light rainfall in isolated pockets due to the depression over the Bay of Bengal. Other regions, including Marathwada, north Konkan and Vidarbha, are expected to remain mostly dry,” he added.

Risk for Mango, Cashew Farmers

Even a light spell of rain could trigger pest outbreaks and fungal diseases in mango and cashew trees, potentially wiping out early blooms and risking next season’s harvest. “We’re watching the sky with worry,” a farmer said, echoing the anxious mood across the district.

As paddy harvesting wraps up and orchards enter a critical phase, the fate of hundreds of farmers hangs in the balance. With the IMD maintaining its cautious outlook, Maharashtra’s farmers can only hope that the forecasted rains remain mild and fleeting, ensuring their crops survive this latest weather reversal.