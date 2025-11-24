 After RCB, Rajasthan Royals Eye Pune's MCA Stadium As New IPL Home Ground
An official of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, a representative of Rajasthan, had come to inquire about the capacity of the stadium, pitch, and hotels. MCA officials said that its president, Rohit Pawar, is keen to organise IPL matches in Pune again.

The Rajasthan Royals team is considering changing their home ground for the 19th season of IPL from Jaipur to the Maharashtra Cricket Association's ground in Pune. According to a Cricbuzz report, the Rajasthan Royals may shift their matches to Pune, but no final decision has been made on this. The final decision on changing the home ground will be taken by the BCCI. However, the Maharashtra Cricket Association will have to decide which franchise it wants to host.

The Rajasthan Royals management has begun exploring options for a new home ground. Accordingly, they prefer the Maharashtra Cricket Association ground in Pune. It has been learnt that preliminary discussions have taken place between the Rajasthan Royals and the Maharashtra Cricket Association officials. According to a Cricbuzz report, a team from the franchise had recently visited Pune to review the stadium, hotel options, airport connectivity and other communication facilities.

Reportedly, the reason for the Rajasthan Royals changing their home ground is due to some issues with the Rajasthan Cricket Association. Last season, an official of the Rajasthan Cricket Association had accused the team of match-fixing. This allegation was denied by the franchise. If the Maharashtra Cricket Association's Pune ground becomes Rajasthan's home ground, then 4 matches will be played in the 19th season. While 3 matches are likely to be played in Guwahati. A team in the IPL plays 7 matches at its home ground.

According to the information given to Cricbuzz by an official of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, a representative of Rajasthan had come to inquire about the capacity of the stadium, pitch, and hotels. MCA officials said that its president, Rohit Pawar, is keen to organise IPL matches in Pune again. The last IPL match was held at the stadium in Pune in 2022.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is also looking for a ground. There are talks that IPL matches will not be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, as there was a stampede outside the stadium after Bangalore won the 18th season. 

Now it remains to be seen which team between RCB and Rajasthan Royals gets the Pune ground as its home ground. RCB's decision may change if the Karnataka government allows IPL matches to be held at Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB is reported to have asked the Maharashtra Cricket Association for time till December 16. Therefore, it remains to be seen who will actually get the Pune ground.

With Inputs from PTI

