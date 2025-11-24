'Middle Class Lost Its Reformist Spirit', Says Kumar Ketkar At Jalgaon Event |

Jalgaon: Today the society is helplessly watching many scenes of destruction around us, this is the real reason for the restless world. The society does not express its feelings beyond helplessness, it does not show global awareness. Earlier, social workers had the support of the middle class, from which many movements grew on the support of this middle class. But this same middle class has become insensitive today. We have become insensitive and hopeless spectators of the genocide in the world, said writer, and former MP Kumar Ketkar.

He was speaking on the topic of Kundli in a program organised on the occasion of the silver jubilee year of the Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti on Sunday evening. The program was presided over by Prof. Dr Sunil Kumar Lovete. On this occasion, the President of the Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti, former Principal S.S. Rane, and Secretary D.N. Patil were on the stage.

Speaking on this occasion, Ketkar said that "Technology, environmental changes, and misinformation on social media have created a threat to the world, and as a solution, civil society will have to take the initiative and create awareness."

"The work done by social reformers in the past can be called civil society work. In Uttarakhand, when scientists told us not to build in the Kedarnath area, we ignored them and the flood caused great human damage and killed many people," he explained.

Ketkar added that humans are in danger because they are damaging nature. The world is facing a great threat of nuclear weapons and that misinformation circulating on social media is also spreading unrest in the world.

Speaking from the post of president, Prof. Dr Sunilkumar Lovete said that we are standing in a very unstable world and pointed out that earlier, Maharashtra was frugal and the reformers had the support of the society. He appealed to society to come forward to strengthen the dreams of these students.

The Student Support Committee has been providing accommodation, food and scholarships to talented but poor students for the past 25 years and has made the careers of many students. Now this committee will focus on providing skill development training to students for self-employment and will provide capital for business through the self-reliance scheme, announced the chairman of the committee, former principal Dr S.S. Rane.