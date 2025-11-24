 Pune: BJP’s Chitra Wagh Targets NCP’s Maval MLA Sunil Shelke, Says ‘Babanchya Naadi Naka Laagu, Baichya Naadi Laaga’ - VIDEO
The interaction, although light-hearted and taken in exactly the right way by the present BJP workers, has sparked controversy online with speculations of a possible rift within Mahayuti ripe again

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahila Morcha Maharashtra State President Chitra Wagh sparked controversy on Sunday during her visit to Lonavala as she targeted Maval MLA Sunil Shelke from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) without taking his name. Speaking to the party's women workers in Lonavala, she said that, “Babanchya Naadi Lagu Naka, Baichya Naadi Laga”, which translates roughly to “Don't waste your time following men; instead, focus on women.’

Watch Video:

The interaction, although light-hearted and taken in exactly the right way by the present BJP workers, has sparked controversy online with speculations of a possible rift within Mahayuti ripe again. Wagh was making her points clear that BJP's former Lonavala Municipal Council President Surekha Yadav, who will be contesting as a corporator this time, will influence these votes.

Targeting MLA Sunil Shelke, who is leading Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in elections of civic bodies in Lonavala, Vadgaon Maval and Talegaon Dabhade. Although an alliance has been decided by Shelke and former BJP state minister Bala Bhegade, competition continues. Shelke's recent statements have been aimed at the BJP too.

Speaking on the issue to her workers, without taking MLA Shelke's name, Chitra Wagh said, “As some are seeing loss in the future, their mental balance has gone awry. Some people are making statements to defame the BJP leadership. You don't need to answer them. For them, Surekha Jadhav is enough. Go to every home and tell them what work you have done and what you plan to do. Don't speak anything more. We will win for sure.”

‘Eat Anybody’s Mutton, But Click the Lotus’s Button’

Further referencing the mutton bhakari given by local leaders to their voters in an attempt to make them happy and lure their votes, Chitra Wagh made a sarcastic yet controversial comment again. She told her women workers, “Even if a husband is a leader, he is a leader outside the home. Inside the home, women are only smarter. She knows what is going on in the household.”

She continued saying, “If your husband tells you not to cook, understand that some ‘party’ is there. Whisper in their ears, though. Tell them to eat anybody's mutton but click the lotus's button only. This will be ongoing till 2nd December.”

