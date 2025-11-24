A Warm Gesture: GH Raisoni Engineering Students Distribute Blankets To Needy In Biting Jalgaon Cold |

Jalgaon: When the temperature in Jalgaon was at 8.1 degrees, the students of G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering and Management distributed warm clothes to needy families in Shivaji Nagar, the MIDC area, as well as the railway and bus stand area, to protect them from the increasing cold.

This initiative brought great relief to the needy children and women who were suffering the most from the cold. The students of this college showed social sensitivity and brought joy to the faces of these needy people. This initiative was implemented under the guidance of Raisoni Institute Director Prof. Dr Priti Agarwal.

Speaking about this initiative, Agarwal said, "G. H. Raisoni Institute gives priority to the all-round development of students. Such activities are continuously organised in the college to develop social awareness, sense of responsibility and leadership qualities."

"The main objective of our institution is to instill in the students the attitude of doing something for society. In the future, many such activities will be implemented to encourage students to move forward. I am proud to see the initiative taken by the students in this activity and the enthusiasm they have shown. Awareness of social responsibility is the true identity of true education," added Agarwal.

In this activity, students from the Rotaract Club of Raisoni Elite, Sujal Pardeshi, Sejal Baheti, Vansh Kankaria, Siddhant Surwade, Vivek Bhangale, Richard Pindu, Neha Vani, Monalisa Sahu, Priyanka Sharma, Ales Waghdia, Kumud Barde, Asmita Dusane, Sanskriti Lagad, Roshni Jain, Chetna Kakade, and Devashish Chaudhary participated in the planning and coordination of the activity. Shriya Kogata performed effectively.