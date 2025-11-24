Travel Guide: Explore The Best Of Nashik’s Surroundings In Just 100 Kilometres |

Nashik: Probably the most beautiful and comfortable one-day trip from Nashik is the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar-Igatpuri-Vaitarna Dam trip. This entire journey passes through mountain ranges, green valleys and along the banks of blue water, which makes the mind very happy.

After leaving Nashik around six or seven in the morning, Trimbakeshwar is just 28 kilometres away. Farm fields are visible on both sides of the road and the Brahmagiri mountain range beyond. While visiting the temple, listening to the cool Godavari water near Gangadwara and the sound of water coming from Kushavarta Kund, it really feels like we have come to the land of the gods.

Behind the temple, the white line of small waterfalls coming down from Brahmagiri can be seen from a distance; it looks very beautiful. Since it is early in the morning, there is peace in the temple area and the mind is very calm after visiting it with the melodious sound of bells.

After leaving Trimbakeshwar, the road to Igatpuri winds its way through the Sahyadri range. Dense forests on the left and right, mountain peaks touched by white smoky clouds in the middle, and the Vaitarna river flowing in a deep valley below – this view remains in the eyes forever.

In October-November, when you see small waterfalls falling on the side of the road and a sheet of green grass, you feel like you have come to a hill station. This ghat, which runs along the train tracks, is very picturesque as you approach Igatpuri.

Just 12 kilometers from Igatpuri is the Vaitarna Dam (Vaitarna Dam). If you look from the wall of the dam, you can see the vast blue water in front and the reflection of the mountains in it. After the monsoon, when the water of the dam overflows through the gates, the loud sound of the white foaming water and the smoky curtain of water flying from it is very wonderful.

The hills beyond the dam are green and the small streams coming from it look like silver lines from a distance. When you go into the middle water while boating, only water and mountains are visible on all four sides, listening to the touch of the wind and the rhythm of the water waves, all the noise disappears.

It is fun to have lunch sitting on the banks of the dam. The vast reservoir in front of you, the blue sky and the row of mountains in front of your eyes, the sound of water in your ears – in such an environment, the fun of eating a Marathi thali or bhakri-jhunka is something else. When you start your return journey with an hour or two left before the sun sets, you can see the mountains and valleys in the golden light of the evening as you descend from the ghat. When you return to Nashik around seven or seven-thirty in the evening, your mind is very light and airy.

This single day gives you everything together: divine vision, natural beauty, cool air, the coolness of the water and the peace of the mountains. This trip, which is within 100 kilometres of Nashik, is truly beautiful and budget-friendly. Do take a trip along this route once and capture the scenic beauty of the Sahyadri Mountains with your eyes!