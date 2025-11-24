'We Will Demolish The Wall': Kolhapur Villagers Protest Road Closure Due To Airport Expansion - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Kolhapur: Villagers of Tamgaon took a very aggressive stance and protested by striking the airport gate to open the road in the Kolhapur airport area. Angry villagers threatened to demolish the wall if an alternative road was not made. When the Kolhapur airport was expanded, the road came within the airport limits, following which the airport administration has completely closed this road.

This wall has been built without providing any alternative road. Due to this, the villagers are forced to take a detour of 20-25 km, so a large protest by the Tamgaon villagers, including students, is going on. Since no one from the administration has talked to these villagers, the villagers became even more furious.

Pilots' Car Blocked

Due to the road closure, the villagers have to take a detour of about 20 to 25 km. Young children are having trouble going to school, and children are also facing great difficulties in going to travel to the city.

After the protesters hit the airport gate, a verbal argument broke out between the police and the protesters. The police took a stand that the airport road cannot be blocked under any circumstances. However, the villagers broke the barricade and reached the airport gate.

The protesters also blocked the cars of the pilots entering the airport. Even the police had not expected that such a large number of protesters would be present. Now, the police are requesting the protesters not to protest by taking the stand that they will convey their views to the administration through a statement, but the protesters were not ready to listen.

“Unless an alternative road is provided, the current connecting road should be opened, and the wall built by the airport administration should be removed immediately, because this wall was built without providing any alternative road,” said protestors.

“If they do not listen, they will receive an implicit warning that we will demolish the wall that has been built,” protestors warned. They also cautioned that if you are blocking our road, we will also block your road.