Nashik: Hundreds Rally Against Tapovan Tree-Felling Plan Ahead Of Kumbh Mela |

Nashik: Citing the environmental damage caused in Jalgaon due to uncontrolled tree felling in the past, hundreds of environmentalists, social activists and citizens of Nashik strongly opposed the proposed cutting of trees in Tapovan, warning that Nashik should not suffer a similar fate.



In the context of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, an important hearing regarding the proposal to cut about 1,834 trees in the Tapovan area was held on Monday at the Pt. Vishnu Digambar Paluskar Cultural Hall. The massive public movement sparked in recent days through 'Chipko' and other agitations was clearly reflected during this hearing. Citizens made serious allegations against the administration.



“Tapovan is the green breath of Nashik. Every creeper, bird, water source and every grain of soil here plays a crucial role in maintaining the city’s temperature balance,” they said. Many questioned whether this tree cutting was genuinely for public interest or was being done to benefit a few opportunistic vested interests.



Though the police maintained tight security during the hearing, the atmosphere remained calm and disciplined. Citizens raised slogans such as “Save Trees, Save Nashik”, expressing their emotional but well-reasoned opposition. With the Nashik Municipal Corporation receiving over 900 objections, the hearing clearly showed strong public sentiment against the proposed felling.



The hearing was not merely an administrative formality, but a battle for the environmental future of Nashik. The unanimous message from all present was, “We will not allow 1,834 trees to be cut. Protecting nature is the only true model of development today.”



Municipal Garden Superintendent Vivek Bhadane, engineers from the construction department, Panchavati Divisional Officer Madan Harishchandra, and police officers were present. However, the scientific, factual and emotional arguments presented by environmentalists proved far more compelling than the administration’s explanations. With citizens firmly resolving that not a single tree should be cut, the Municipal Corporation may be forced to reconsider its decision.





Key objections raised



The objections presented included detailed explanations of Tapovan’s ecological structure, biodiversity, and the fragile ecosystem along the Godavari river. Many highlighted Nashik’s rapidly rising temperatures, heat waves, pressure on water resources and worsening pollution levels. Citizens expressed the grave concern that if trees are cut today, the city may struggle to breathe tomorrow.