 Pune Commuters Hit Hard As Auto, Cab Drivers Overcharge Despite Warnings
Pune Commuters Hit Hard As Auto, Cab Drivers Overcharge Despite Warnings

Over the past few weeks, many passengers claimed that the drivers are demanding extra fares, citing AC charges, extra distance and new rules by the department

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Pune Commuters Hit Hard As Auto, Cab Drivers Overcharge Despite Warnings | File Photo

Autorickshaw and cab drivers are charging fares far above the meter rate in Pune. Despite repeated warnings from the transport department, many drivers allegedly refuse to follow official fares, leaving daily passengers helpless, especially during peak hours and late evenings.

Over the past few weeks, many passengers claimed that the drivers are demanding extra fares, citing AC charges, extra distance and new rules by the department.

Commuters alleged that drivers are demanding fixed amounts ranging from Rs 30 to Rs 150 above the standard fare, depending on the distance and demand. The situation is more difficult near railway stations, bus stands, IT hubs, etc.

Sudhanshu Sarnaik, a commuter, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “Four colleagues and I were at the ground of Savitribai Phule Pune University from where we booked a cab showing charges of Rs 215 for the nine kilometres. However, before the vehicle started, the cab driver started arguing and forcing us to pay additional charges for the AC facilities. When we asked him not to use the AC, he continued arguing, claiming additional charges will be applied for the AC according to per kilometre, either off or on. He refused to cancel the ride from his side. Regarding the matter, I went to the local police station to file a complaint.”

Rohit Patil, a tech employee, said, “Every day I struggle to get a ride from Shivajinagar to Kothrud. If the meter shows a fare of Rs 150, drivers ask for 170 or 180, claiming AC charges or sometimes a new policy.”

Another commuter, college student Neha Desai, expressed her frustration to FPJ. She said, “During peak hours and our busy schedule, we cannot argue with them all the time, and they take advantage of the situation. The administration needs to focus on such issues and take strict action against such a menace.”

Meanwhile, Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy RTO of Pune, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “Strict action has been initiated against cab and autorickshaw drivers. We are taking action against such drivers. However, we urge commuters to file a complaint on the dedicated RTO number.”

