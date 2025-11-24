 ₹512 Crore Land Sold For ₹299 Crore In Pune? Revenue Dept To Seek Documents After NCP-SP Claim
NCP-SP’s Vikas Lawande has alleged that the 100-acre land of Yashwant Sugar Factory was purchased by the Pune APMC for ₹299 crore, although the market value of the land is ₹512 crore

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
₹512 Crore Land Sold For ₹299 Crore In Pune? Revenue Dept To Seek Documents After NCP-SP Claim

The Inspectorate General of Stamp Duty and Registration said he would look into the matter of the deal after allegations by NCP-SP’s Vikas Lawande regarding the Yashwant Sugar Factory land worth ₹512 crore being sold to Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at ₹299 crore in October this year.

While addressing a press conference on Saturday, Lawande alleged, “The 100-acre land of Yashwant Sugar Factory was purchased by the Pune APMC for ₹299 crore, although the market value of the land is ₹512 crore. The transaction was done only on a ₹500 stamp paper, and the required government stamp duty was not paid. The deal has evaded government revenue with the blessings of Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.”

Furthermore, Lawande highlighted that Sugar Commissioner Siddharam Salimath, in his official report, has clearly stated that the land is valued at ₹512 crore, and selling it below the market price would cause a significant financial loss to the factory.

Lawande also alleged that the Sugar Factory Chairman and the Board of Directors have misled member-farmers while passing a resolution for the land sale. Signatures of deceased persons, non-members, and even minors were allegedly included as if they were valid members. False proceedings have been prepared to deceive the government and complete the land sale.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Lawande said, “We have given a complaint to the Loni Kalbhor Police Station and Economic Offence Wing Department regarding the matter. The deal is done with the blessings of senior politicians of the ruling government.”

Meanwhile, Santosh Suman Ashok Hingane, In-charge of Registration, Pune, said, “We have not received any official complaint letter from the police. Although allegations have been made regarding the deal, we will send a notice to the officials of APMC and Yashwant Sugar Factory to present the documents regarding the matter. If any lapse is found, action will be taken by the department.”

Kailash Kare, Senior Police Inspector of EOW, said, “We have not received any such letter from the department. However, we will enquire.”

