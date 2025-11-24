Nashik's Sumedh Jadhav Wins Bronze At 69th National Taekwondo Meet |

Nashik: Sumedh Mukesh Jadhav, a student of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's CIDCO Karmaveer Shantarambapu Kondaji Wavare College, brought honour to the entire state of Maharashtra, including Nashik, by winning a bronze medal in the 69th National School Taekwondo Championship held in Jammu and Kashmir from November 9 to 13, 2025.

Sumedh showed his excellent sportsmanship and skills in this highly competitive match of the best school-college players from across the country. Due to this success, the pride of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj and Karmaveer Shantarambapu Kondaji Wavare College has been raised with pride. Sumedhla received valuable guidance from Prof Hemant Kale, Director of Physical Education and Sports of the College.

Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, President, Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice President, Dr Sunil Dhikle, Vishwas More, Vice President, Devram Mogal, Secretary, Dilip Dalvi, Director, Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad, Dr Prasad Sonawane, Educational Officer, Dr Nitin Jadhav, College Principal, Dr Sopan Kushare and Prof Hemant Kale along with all the office bearers congratulated Sumedh and wished him well for his future journey.