 Nashik's Sumedh Jadhav Wins Bronze At 69th National Taekwondo Meet
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik's Sumedh Jadhav Wins Bronze At 69th National Taekwondo Meet

Nashik's Sumedh Jadhav Wins Bronze At 69th National Taekwondo Meet

Sumedh Mukesh Jadhav, a student of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's CIDCO Karmaveer Shantarambapu Kondaji Wavare College, brought honour to the entire state of Maharashtra, including Nashik, by winning a bronze medal in the 69th National School Taekwondo Championship held in Jammu and Kashmir from November 9 to 13, 2025.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Nashik's Sumedh Jadhav Wins Bronze At 69th National Taekwondo Meet |

Nashik: Sumedh Mukesh Jadhav, a student of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's CIDCO Karmaveer Shantarambapu Kondaji Wavare College, brought honour to the entire state of Maharashtra, including Nashik, by winning a bronze medal in the 69th National School Taekwondo Championship held in Jammu and Kashmir from November 9 to 13, 2025.

Sumedh showed his excellent sportsmanship and skills in this highly competitive match of the best school-college players from across the country. Due to this success, the pride of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj and Karmaveer Shantarambapu Kondaji Wavare College has been raised with pride. Sumedhla received valuable guidance from Prof Hemant Kale, Director of Physical Education and Sports of the College.

Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, President, Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice President, Dr Sunil Dhikle, Vishwas More, Vice President, Devram Mogal, Secretary, Dilip Dalvi, Director, Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad, Dr Prasad Sonawane, Educational Officer, Dr Nitin Jadhav, College Principal, Dr Sopan Kushare and Prof Hemant Kale along with all the office bearers congratulated Sumedh and wished him well for his future journey.

FPJ Shorts
Kwality Wall's Announces Several Appointments To Its Board Of Directors Ahead Of Demerger From Hindustan Unilever
Kwality Wall's Announces Several Appointments To Its Board Of Directors Ahead Of Demerger From Hindustan Unilever
Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: A Look At His Education, Early Life And Iconic Bollywood Journey
Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: A Look At His Education, Early Life And Iconic Bollywood Journey
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Fans Recall The Time Veteran Actor Motivated With Viral Fitness Video; 'Friends, Born To Entertain And Inspire You'
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Fans Recall The Time Veteran Actor Motivated With Viral Fitness Video; 'Friends, Born To Entertain And Inspire You'
'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock Foresees Robot Revolution
'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock Foresees Robot Revolution
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik's Sumedh Jadhav Wins Bronze At 69th National Taekwondo Meet

Nashik's Sumedh Jadhav Wins Bronze At 69th National Taekwondo Meet

'Middle Class Lost Its Reformist Spirit', Says Kumar Ketkar At Jalgaon Event

'Middle Class Lost Its Reformist Spirit', Says Kumar Ketkar At Jalgaon Event

After RCB, Rajasthan Royals Eye Pune's MCA Stadium As New IPL Home Ground

After RCB, Rajasthan Royals Eye Pune's MCA Stadium As New IPL Home Ground

Pune: Fake Crime Branch Team Extorts ₹45,000 From Restaurant Owner In Mahalunge MIDC; Five Held

Pune: Fake Crime Branch Team Extorts ₹45,000 From Restaurant Owner In Mahalunge MIDC; Five Held

Pune: Nearly 40 Deaths In Hinjawadi-Wakad IT Belt Spark Road Safety Demand From Techies

Pune: Nearly 40 Deaths In Hinjawadi-Wakad IT Belt Spark Road Safety Demand From Techies