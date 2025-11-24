Historic First: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's MGM University To Host 39th AIU Central Zone Youth Festival From Nov 25 |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University will host the 39th AIU Inter-University Central Zone Youth Festival from 25–29 November 2025. This is the first time MGM has been selected as the organising university.

The festival will be inaugurated on 25 November at 10 AM at JNEC Lawns in the presence of Padma Shri Nana Patekar. Over 1,100 students from 24 universities across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, and Vidarbha will participate.

Competitions will be held in 27 events under Music, Dance, Literary, Theatre, and Fine Arts categories. The valedictory ceremony will take place on 29 November with actor Upendra Limaye as the chief guest.

AIU has been organising UNIFESTS since 1985, promoting youth talent and cultural unity nationwide. MGM University appealed to students, citizens, and art lovers to attend the festival in large numbers.