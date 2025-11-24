Nashik: Principal Secretary Eknath Dawle Inspects PMAY Progress; Lauds Rural 'Study Centre' Initiative |

Nashik: Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Department Eknath Dawle, IAS, inspected the houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Chandori Gram Panchayat of Niphad Taluka. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (General Administration) of Zilla Parishad, Mahesh Patil, and Group Development Officer Namrata Jagtap were present.

Dawle inspected the houses in various stages of the Gharkul Yojana, inquired about the quality of construction, facilities, participation of beneficiaries and the speed of implementation of the scheme. He interacted directly with the beneficiaries and got information about their problems, expectations and facilities received. He expressed satisfaction over the satisfactory response of the citizens and the rapid progress of the Gharkul Yojana.

During this visit, Dawle visited the ‘Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Abhyasika’ set up in Chandori Gram Panchayat as a concept of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar. After inspecting this study room, which has been created as a centre for study, skill development and knowledge enhancement for students, he highlighted the importance of such initiatives for educational empowerment in rural areas and verbally appreciated this special scheme.

The administration’s efforts to provide quality housing and educational facilities in rural areas have been further strengthened with the support of the Principal Secretary.