 Nashik: Principal Secretary Eknath Dawle Inspects PMAY Progress; Lauds Rural 'Study Centre' Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Principal Secretary Eknath Dawle Inspects PMAY Progress; Lauds Rural 'Study Centre' Initiative

Nashik: Principal Secretary Eknath Dawle Inspects PMAY Progress; Lauds Rural 'Study Centre' Initiative

Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Department Eknath Dawle, IAS, inspected the houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Chandori Gram Panchayat of Niphad Taluka. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (General Administration) of Zilla Parishad, Mahesh Patil, and Group Development Officer Namrata Jagtap were present.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Principal Secretary Eknath Dawle Inspects PMAY Progress; Lauds Rural 'Study Centre' Initiative |

Nashik: Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Department Eknath Dawle, IAS, inspected the houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Chandori Gram Panchayat of Niphad Taluka. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (General Administration) of Zilla Parishad, Mahesh Patil, and Group Development Officer Namrata Jagtap were present.

Dawle inspected the houses in various stages of the Gharkul Yojana, inquired about the quality of construction, facilities, participation of beneficiaries and the speed of implementation of the scheme. He interacted directly with the beneficiaries and got information about their problems, expectations and facilities received. He expressed satisfaction over the satisfactory response of the citizens and the rapid progress of the Gharkul Yojana.

Read Also
Nashik: Income Tax Dept Holds 'Industrial Connect' Seminar On TDS Compliance
article-image

During this visit, Dawle visited the ‘Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Abhyasika’ set up in Chandori Gram Panchayat as a concept of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar. After inspecting this study room, which has been created as a centre for study, skill development and knowledge enhancement for students, he highlighted the importance of such initiatives for educational empowerment in rural areas and verbally appreciated this special scheme.

The administration’s efforts to provide quality housing and educational facilities in rural areas have been further strengthened with the support of the Principal Secretary.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Traffic Update: Road Closure Announced In Ambernath, Badlapur On Dec 2 For Maharashtra Local Body Elections | Check Alternate Routes
Thane Traffic Update: Road Closure Announced In Ambernath, Badlapur On Dec 2 For Maharashtra Local Body Elections | Check Alternate Routes
Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Out; Details Here
Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Out; Details Here
Emotional Esha Deol & Hema Malini Fold Their Hands At Paps After Dharmendra's Last Rites In Mumbai—VIDEO
Emotional Esha Deol & Hema Malini Fold Their Hands At Paps After Dharmendra's Last Rites In Mumbai—VIDEO
'Historic Labour Reforms Will Give Strong Momentum To The Vision Of Atmanirbhar Bharat': Union Minister For Labour
'Historic Labour Reforms Will Give Strong Momentum To The Vision Of Atmanirbhar Bharat': Union Minister For Labour

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Travel Guide: Explore The Best Of Nashik’s Surroundings In Just 100 Kilometres

Travel Guide: Explore The Best Of Nashik’s Surroundings In Just 100 Kilometres

Nashik: Principal Secretary Eknath Dawle Inspects PMAY Progress; Lauds Rural 'Study Centre'...

Nashik: Principal Secretary Eknath Dawle Inspects PMAY Progress; Lauds Rural 'Study Centre'...

Pune: BJP’s Chitra Wagh Targets NCP’s Maval MLA Sunil Shelke, Says ‘Babanchya Naadi Naka...

Pune: BJP’s Chitra Wagh Targets NCP’s Maval MLA Sunil Shelke, Says ‘Babanchya Naadi Naka...

'We Will Demolish The Wall': Kolhapur Villagers Protest Road Closure Due To Airport Expansion -...

'We Will Demolish The Wall': Kolhapur Villagers Protest Road Closure Due To Airport Expansion -...

Nashik's Sumedh Jadhav Wins Bronze At 69th National Taekwondo Meet

Nashik's Sumedh Jadhav Wins Bronze At 69th National Taekwondo Meet