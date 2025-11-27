Cyberspace, AI & Space Technology The Next Frontiers Of Warfare, Defence Personnel, Politicians & Diplomats Draw Consensus At The National Security Conference |

Mumbai: Cyberspace, artificial intelligence and space technology are the major roleplayers of defence in the growing uncertain geopolitical landscape, reflected defence personnel, diplomats and industry leaders at the fifth National Security Conference to commemorate the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai.

The conference, organised by Mumbai-based think tank Bramha Research Foundation, witnessed informed discourse around key security aspects. The conference brought together Indian politicians, top diplomats, European Union parliamentarians, military leaders, defence and technology innovators from government and private institutions as well as national security and defence experts, from India and abroad.

In a series of panel discussions and keynote addresses, the participants highligted the strategy used by terror outfits in the recent attacks in Pahalgam in April and the Delhi car blast earlier this month. The participants focused on the growing use of modern technologies in warfare and terror activities and highlighted that the same technologies need to be used to counter the modern warfare tactics.

Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha, deputy chief of operations at Intergrated Defence Staff (IDS) highlighted that space will be the next frontier and stated that India is set to launch the space-based surveillance 3 (SBS 3) program in March to launch a total of 52 satellites over the next decade to enhance the country's strategic surveillance capabilities.

“Space and counter-space will lead to freedom of operations. All the three armed forces are working on data crunching, decision making and data analysis because these are very important to execute multi-domain operations like Operation Sindoor. The requirement of autonomous systems and better navigation systems, which are more user friendly, need to be incorporated in our weapon systems,” he said.

Vivek Lall, chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation, highlighted the importance of persistent surveillance. “AI is transforming warfare more rapidly than any technology in the last 50 years. They are reshaping how forces sense, decide and act. Adversaries are investing heavily in jamming, spoofing and disruption. The future belongs to forces that can push intelligence and decision-making to the edge.”

Arun Ramchandani, chairman of Indian Space Association highlighted that surveillance is the most important along with communication, remote sensing and navigation. “The assistance to integrate different sensor data and doing it from the space is what we need. It is about intelligence and being aware, which is crucial to an operation,” he said.

Dr. Madan Oberoi, a retired IPS officer and currently the chief security advisor and lead for intelligence and public safety at Google, highlighte that the tech giant is focusing on various aspects of cybersecurity's role in national security through zero-trust architecture and AI-driven threat intelligence among others. “Cyberspace links all domains and determines how we operate and whatever systems we are operating. It also determines how much data can be trusted. AI plays a huge role here as both the state and the non-state actors are using it and therefore we have to be cognisant of this fact,” he said.

The changed nature of war and terror was also highlighted by state minister Ashish Shelar, who cited from India's response in Operation Sindoor. He said, “The era of wars fought with thousands of troops, tanks and guns on the border are fading. The future of war is autonomous, unmanned and AI-driven. This technology demonstrates how a nation can be harmed without crossing its border. The same technology has also helped our armed forcces become stronger and more precise.”

He added that proactive measures were taken by Maharashtra's chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to dismantle sleeper cells, monitor radicalised individuals and counter anti-national elements. He also added that the state has achieved significant success in eliminating Naxalism from the state.

Brijesh Singh, principal secretary to Maharashtra CM who earlier held the responsibility of Maharashtra Cyber unit, highlighted the responsibility of social media platforms to uphold national sovereignty. “The platforms know everything about us. One small change in policy by X (formerly Twitter) which enabled real location of people, we found taht many of the operations running in India from farmers’ protest to caste census were running from Pakistan. They knew it all this while but have revealed only recently and therefore these platforms play a key role,” he said.

The conference was also attended by Shagun Parihar, the youngest MLA from Jammu and Kashmir. She stated that the state has recorded an 80% decrease in terror activities after the abrogation of Article 370. “We have eliminated the agenda of seperatist leaders and that is the reason we now celebrate Diwali by lighting diyas at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. Our response to terror attacks has been the key role in this tranformation, especially Operation Sindoor, which is a shining example that ourresponse can cause any country lose its existence,” she added.

Various diplomats and statesman condemned the 26/11 attack and delivered their messages of solidarity with India against terror. This included Israel's consul general to Western India Yaniv Revach, Belgium parliament senator Ane Van Dermeersech and Flemish parliament member Filip Dewinter.

Ujjawal Nikam, Rajyasabha MP and the special public prosecutor for the 26/11 attack case, recalled his journey of securing death penalty for Ajmal Kasab. He said, “We have proved Pakistan's involvement in the 26/11 attack but there has been no international action against it. Many countries are keen to curb terror but the constitution of UN allows only five countries to use veto power to overrule any proposal. This should be changed.”

Vice Admiral Atul Anand, who serves as the additional chief secretary at the Department of Military Affairs, highlighted India's key initiatives and reforms to achieve self-reliance in defence. A subsequent panel discussion reflected private industry players' contributions and expectations in fulfilling the aim of self-reliance. This was also attended by Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, deputy chief at IDS, who highlighted that India will witness a signifiant increase in defence budget allotment in the upcoming years.

