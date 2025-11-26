 LEAP India Begins AQI Awareness Drive, Promotes Native Tree Plantation Across India
The movement is started by LEAP India, in association with MissionLiFE (Lifestyle for Enviornment) and Mission Green Climate Action, a citizen let movement in mitigating the effects of climate change. Under the movement, a social media campaign has also been started, where youth across the country express their concerns by planting trees, and request citizens to 'Act Now'.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:58 PM IST
LEAP India Begins AQI Awareness Drive, Promotes Native Tree Plantation Across India | Representative Photo

Mumbai: An Air Quality Awareness Movement covering 100 cities across India, recording Air Quality Index (AQI) above 100, has been started by planting around 100 different species of native trees to control air pollution. The plantations would be done with Youth participation in December, under which 3,000 trees will be planted in Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

The native trees to be planted includes the species like Neem, Arjuna, Ashoka, Tamarind, Banyan, Peepal and Bamboo among others. The strategic planning for tree plantations include 'Right Tree, Right Place'; prioritising native species, target high pollution zones, focus of leaf traits, and employing the Miyawaki forest method.

Subhajit Mukherjee, cordinator for the movement for MMR said, "Accordingly to the State of Global Air 2024 report, Air pollution has caused 20 lakhs deaths per year in India. India is facing major issue in controlling air quality levels as 94 out of 100 most polluted cities are in India."

The air quality awareness movement with youth participation is necessary to protect the air for future generations, he added.

