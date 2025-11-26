Mumbai News: Special Court Raps CBI For ‘Lethargic Approach’ Over Delay In Appointing Prosecutor In Anil Deshmukh Corruption Case

Anil Deshmukh | FPJ

Mumbai, Nov 26: The special court has slammed the central agency, calling it a “lethargic approach” as it failed to make the appointment of a special public prosecutor in the alleged corruption case against former home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Adjournment Request Triggers Court’s Anger

The special court for cases against MPs and MLAs came down heavily when the officer of the CBI sought an adjournment in the case, pleading that the appointment of the special public prosecutor for the case is under consideration.

Court Notes 6-Month Delay In Appointing Prosecutor

Special Judge S. R. Navander observed that “since last more than 6 months there is no appointment of a prosecutor in this case. It is an MP/MLA case and as per the directions of the Supreme Court and High Court these matters are to be tried expeditiously. However, the approach of the prosecution is lethargic.”

Failure To Appoint Any Advocate Called ‘Serious Lapse’

“Even no steps are taken to represent the prosecution by any advocate before the Court. Due to this reason the hearing on framing of charge is prolonged. This is a serious lapse on the part of the prosecution,” the court said.

Last Chance Given To CBI

The court, however, gave a last chance to the agency, noting that if really the prosecution is serious, to proceed with the case by the next date the prosecutor be appointed, failing which the court would pass necessary orders.

Case Background

CBI had on April 21, 2021, registered a case against Deshmukh and others, following a preliminary inquiry ordered by the HC. The case was based on allegations levelled by the former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Also Watch:

Allegations Against Deshmukh

The case was based on the allegations made by Singh and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, who claimed that on Deshmukh's instructions he had been collecting funds from bar and restaurant owners of the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/