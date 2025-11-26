Mumbai To Reclaim 500 Acres Of Encroached Land For Public Spaces: Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Mumbai: Amid growing concerns over shrinking open spaces and unauthorized development, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced that the government will take possession of 500 acres of encroached land in the city and convert it into public-use spaces. He said the move is essential not only to curb illegal construction but also to address the increasing social and civic challenges emerging from such encroachments.

Minister Lodha chaired a review meeting at the Bandra Suburban Collector's Office with District Collector Saurabh Katiyar and senior officials to assess ongoing anti-encroachment operations. Speaking to the media afterward, he said that illegal construction has intensified across government-owned land and mangrove areas in several suburban pockets.

He noted that the situation in Malad–Malvani is especially alarming. As part of the first phase of action, the administration has cleared 9,000 sq. metres of encroached land in the area. However, Lodha stressed that merely clearing illegal structures is not enough and directed authorities to ensure the land is not reoccupied.

“Protecting open land is now a necessity. Large-scale encroachment is obstructing the administration from providing essential services to citizens. The government will take firm possession of these lands and use them for public welfare,” Lodha said.

He instructed the administration to expand enforcement to other encroachment-prone zones, including Mankhurd, Kurla and Govandi.

Officials informed the minister that during inspections in Malad–Malvani, 28 Anganwadi centres were found illegally occupied and used as meat stalls, paan shops and other commercial activities. Lodha ordered criminal cases against those responsible.

The minister also raised concerns about what he described as large-scale settlement of Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in Malvani, allegedly facilitated by a local MLA. He claimed that many individuals had acquired fake identity documents and illegally registered themselves as voters. The number of registered voters in the area has doubled over the past decade, he said, warning that such activities pose a potential security risk to Mumbai.

District Collector Saurabh Katiyar said preliminary planning is underway to classify open spaces and begin public development work, while Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Jadhav confirmed that cases will be registered against individuals found occupying government land illegally.

Minister Lodha added that the reclaimed land could be developed into sports facilities, libraries, study centres, community gyms and similar public amenities, with support from social and nonprofit organizations.

“With proper planning, enforcement and public participation, Mumbai’s remaining open land can be protected—and returned to the citizens,” he said.

