 Mumbai Crime: Fake Cops Extort ₹10,000 From Carpenter At Wadala Station; FIR Registered Against 3 Men
The Wadala railway police have registered an FIR against three unidentified men for allegedly posing as police officers and extorting ₹10,000 from a carpenter last week. A case was filed against the trio under Section 115(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Wadala carpenter duped by trio posing as police; FIR lodged, probe on | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 26: The Wadala railway police have registered an FIR against three unidentified men for allegedly posing as police officers and extorting ₹10,000 from a carpenter last week.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Ansar Khan, 37, a Govandi West resident, had come to the Wadala station to give medicines to a friend. There, an unidentified man in his forties, who was wearing a mask, approached Khan and asked him about his profession. When he said that he was a carpenter, the person expressed interest in getting furniture made from him and started walking along.

Complainant Misled Into Believing One Accused Was A Police Officer

As they stepped on the foot overbridge, another masked individual approached, said Khan, adding that the first man introduced him as a police officer. Suddenly, he complained to the fake cop that Khan had abused him, said the FIR, adding that the latter asked the complainant to accompany him to the police station.

Victim Slapped, Robbed And Forced To Transfer Money

When they came outside the station, a third man appeared, slapped Khan, and the trio snatched his phone and wallet. They forced him to enter his GPay PIN and made him transfer ₹10,000 to an account belonging to one Shehza Lango at Bank of Baroda. They then returned his belongings and fled, said the FIR.

FIR Registered; Police Begin Probe

A shocked Khan went back to platform 1 and narrated the incident to other passengers, who advised him to approach the police. He subsequently lodged a complaint, and a case was filed against the trio under Section 115(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

