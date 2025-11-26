 Maharashtra Launches ‘Surgical Strike’ On Sand Mafia; Vehicle Permits To Be Cancelled On The Spot
According to officials, such activities not only cause massive loss to government revenue but also result in severe damage to the environment. The government has also recorded cases where officials attempting enforcement were threatened or attacked by those involved in the illegal trade.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on illegal sand mining operations across Maharashtra, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has announced strict action under what he described as a “surgical strike” on the sand mafia. As per the new directive, permits of vehicles caught transporting sand or other minor minerals illegally will now be suspended or permanently cancelled on the spot.

The Revenue Department issued an official circular on wednesday detailing the new enforcement policy, which comes following rising incidents of illegal sand extraction and transportation in the state. According to officials, such activities not only cause massive loss to government revenue but also result in severe damage to the environment. The government has also recorded cases where officials attempting enforcement were threatened or attacked by those involved in the illegal trade.

Under the revised rules framed by the State Transport Authority and enforced through the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, punishment for offenders will be implemented in three stages:

First offence: Permit suspended for 30 days and vehicle seized.

Second offence: Permit suspended for 60 days and vehicle seized.

Third offence: Permanent cancellation of vehicle permit and seizure of the vehicle through the Regional Transport Authority.

The crackdown will apply to all machinery and vehicles commonly used in illegal mining, including JCBs, poclain machines, tractors, dumpers, trucks, trailers, compressors, barges, motorised boats, and excavators.

Minister Bawankule said the decision is aimed at putting an end to deliberate exploitation of natural resources and illegal financial gains at the cost of public interest.

“Evading government revenue is a serious crime. Some individuals engage in this activity knowingly and repeatedly. This policy will ensure they face strict consequences. Revenue officials must immediately inform the transport department about such vehicles so that action can be taken on the spot,” Bawankule said.

