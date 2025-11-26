Panvel Municipal Corporation Concludes 2-Day Renewable Energy Promotion Drive Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0

Students participate in green-energy awareness activities during PMC’s two-day Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan programme | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Nov 26: The Panvel Municipal Corporation concluded its two-day Renewable Energy Promotion.

The initiative, conducted under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0, was aimed at boosting awareness about green energy and sustainable living among students and citizens. The closing ceremony was held at Ramsheth Thakur Junior College in Kharghar.

Competitions and Activities to Boost Environmental Awareness

The initiative featured a series of competitions and activities, including essay writing, poster-making, elocution, quizzes, panel discussions, and expert talks on environmental issues.

Students also participated in an e-waste collection drive, short film screenings, and a tree plantation programme, all designed to instil environmental consciousness and encourage energy conservation.

Prize Distribution Ceremony

Prizes for the competitions, held over November 24 and 25, were distributed during the concluding ceremony.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Among those present were Sanjay Bhagat, Director of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Mandal; Nisha Nair, Principal of Ramsheth Thakur Junior College; Santosh Khandekar, Principal of Ramsheth Thakur Secondary School; and Manoj Chavan, head of the civic body's Environment Department, along with teachers and a large number of students.

Objective of the Initiative

Panvel Municipal Corporation officials said the aim of the initiative was to promote the use of renewable energy, highlight the importance of green practices, and encourage collective participation in environmental protection.

