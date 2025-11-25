Panvel Municipal Corporation Responds To Complaints On Trees Choked By Concrete After GREW Movement Flags Hundreds Of Cases

Panvel municipal corporation | Amit Srivastava

Pnavel, Nov 25: In a significant development for environmental activists, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued its first official response to citizen complaints about trees being choked by concrete across the city. The issue has now been forwarded to the Construction Department for necessary action, according to the communication received.

GREW Movement Flags Scale of Problem Across Panvel

Members of the Green World Movement (GREW), which has been documenting cases of tree choking across PMC limits, immediately submitted a detailed reply. The group highlighted that the problem extends to thousands of trees, not isolated locations.

GREW has already documented over 100 affected trees across multiple sectors, supported by GPS-tagged photographs. A comprehensive Google Drive folder with evidence has also been shared with the civic body.

The volunteers have placed three key demands before the PMC:

1. City-wide inspection and de-choking of trees

2. A dedicated complaint mechanism for citizens

3. Implementation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms, including one-metre soil space around trees, removal of concrete, and prohibition of fixtures attached to trees

Citizens Urged to Help Map and Report Affected Trees

The movement, which has been growing steadily through citizen participation, is now calling for additional volunteers to step forward. Residents have been urged to photograph affected trees during their daily commute, walks, or runs, and email geo-tagged photos to the PMC’s updated address: tree.pmc123@gmail.com, with a copy to grew.movement@gmail.com and panvelcorporation@gmail.com.

Call for Support from Content Creators, Media and Legal Experts

The group is also seeking support from social media creators and reporters to amplify the issue, as well as legal experts to guide compliance with environmental regulations.

Activists Vow Long-Term Campaign to Save Trees

Activists say this is only the beginning of a long-term effort. “Together, we can save thousands of trees—and ourselves,” the group said, reiterating their commitment to continued follow-up with the civic administration.

