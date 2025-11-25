 Navi Mumbai Traffic Alert: Service Road Near Targhar Bridge Closed For Repairs Until December 1
Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Service Road Near Targhar Bridge Closed For Repairs Until December 1 | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A key service road near the Targhar Bridge, which is close to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), will remain closed for a week to facilitate repair work ahead of the commencement of flight operations. The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department announced that the closure will be enforced from 12:01 am on November 25 until midnight on December 1.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade issued the order after the CBD Traffic Branch reported that crucial approach roads to the upcoming airport require urgent repairs. The affected stretch covers the service road from the cut just before the Targhar Bridge up to the merging point of Loop Way A and Loop Way B.

“The repair work is essential to ensure seamless access to NMIA once the airport becomes operational,” Kakade said. “We request the public to cooperate with the temporary restrictions.”

Traffic officials have planned a diversion to minimise disruption. Vehicles will be rerouted from the Targhar Bridge starting cut via the Gavhan Fata–Belapur Road, turning at Killa Junction, and proceeding onwards to their destinations.

A senior official added, “The diversion route has been designed to reduce inconvenience while ensuring that the repair work progresses without obstruction.” The traffic branch will supervise and enforce the closure throughout the week.

