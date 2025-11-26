 Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 15 Per Cent Water Cut Across 14 Wards On Dec 3–4 Due To Tansa Pipeline Replacement; Check Affected Areas
Due to the ongoing replacement work of the water pipeline supplying the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, the BMC has imposed a 15% water cut across 14 administrative wards from 10 a.m. on December 3 to 10 a.m. the following day.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
BMC to replace 2,750 mm Tansa pipeline; several Mumbai wards to face a 15% water cut | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 26: Due to the ongoing replacement work of the water pipeline supplying the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, the BMC has imposed a 15% water cut across 14 administrative wards from 10 a.m. on December 3 to 10 a.m. the following day.

Replacement of 2,750 mm Tansa Pipeline

The work involves replacing the 2,750 mm diameter Tansa pipeline that supplies water from the Tansa lake to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant. Several operations, including the removal of the old pipeline and installation of the new one, are planned, which will require approximately 24 hours to complete. As a result, the water supply to the Bhandup plant is expected to decrease by around 15%.

Areas Affected

During this period, areas such as Colaba, Marine Lines, Malabar Hill, Worli, Mahim, Dadar, Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Kurla, and Bhandup will face a 15% water cut, and the BMC has requested residents of all affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously on December 3 and 4.

