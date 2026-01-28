 Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Sharad Pawar Rules Out Conspiracy, Says 'Purely An Accident...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAjit Pawar Plane Crash: Sharad Pawar Rules Out Conspiracy, Says 'Purely An Accident...'

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Sharad Pawar Rules Out Conspiracy, Says 'Purely An Accident...'

NCP–SCP chief Sharad Pawar said the death of his nephew, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a Baramati plane crash was purely accidental. Speaking to the media on January 28, he ruled out any conspiracy theories, emphasising that politics should not be read into the tragic incident.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
article-image

NCP–SCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, January 28, ruled out any conspiracy surrounding the tragic death of his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati. Breaking his silence on the incident, the veteran leader said the crash was purely an accident and should not be given a political conspiracy. "This is an accident, no politics in it," Sharad Pawar said as quoted by IANS.

He added, “Some people are trying to give a political colour to the incident. There is no politics involved; it is purely an accident. It has caused immense grief to me and to the entire state of Maharashtra. I appeal to everyone not to politicise this tragedy.”

His statement came after earlier in the day, West Bengal CM raised concerns about the safety of political leaders in the country. “There is no safety or security left, not even for political leaders. We don’t know the fate of the opposition,” she had said.

The CM also referred to recent political developments, claiming she had come across social media reports suggesting that Pawar was considering exiting the BJP-led alliance. Calling the crash “deeply unfortunate,” Banerjee demanded that the investigation be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

FPJ Shorts
India–EU Trade Deal To Boost Jobs And Gems, Jewellery Exports: Industry Leader
India–EU Trade Deal To Boost Jobs And Gems, Jewellery Exports: Industry Leader
Sonakshi Sinha, PETA India Gifts Mechanical Elephant To Thrissur Temple To Promote Cruelty-Free And Safer Religious Practices | VIDEO
Sonakshi Sinha, PETA India Gifts Mechanical Elephant To Thrissur Temple To Promote Cruelty-Free And Safer Religious Practices | VIDEO
India’s Factory Output Grows At Fastest Pace In Over 2 Years, Rises 7.8 Per Cent In December: Government Data
India’s Factory Output Grows At Fastest Pace In Over 2 Years, Rises 7.8 Per Cent In December: Government Data
Punjab, Haryana Leaders Condole Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Punjab, Haryana Leaders Condole Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Read Also
'Ajit Pawar Was Mulling To Leave BJP Alliance...': WB CM Mamata Banerjee Raises Question On Fatal...
article-image

Ajit Pawar and four other persons on board an aircraft were killed after it crashed near the Baramati airport. Pawar had taken off from Mumbai in the morning to address four rallies in the day in Pune district for the February 5 zilla parishad elections. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots.

Read Also
From Sanjay Gandhi To Ajit Pawar: Here's List Of Prominent Political Leaders Who Died In Plane Crash
article-image

Details On Ajit Pawar's Last Rites

Ajit Pawar's last rites will be performed with full state honours tomorrow at 11 am at Vidya Pratishthan Maidan. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday today and three days of mourning. During the three-day mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings across Maharashtra where it is regularly hoisted. No government entertainment programmes will be organised during this period.

Read Also
Ajit Pawar's Funeral: Details On Last Rites, Time & Expected Attendees | Here's What We Know
article-image

Meanwhile, on an urgent request from the Maharashtra government, the Indian Air Force (IAF) swiftly deployed a team of Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel along with essential technical equipment from Air Force Station Lohegaon to Baramati Airport

The IAF team is being sent to promptly establish emergency Air Traffic Control services at the airport to ensure safe and efficient management of air operations. The emergency setup included critical communication systems and other essential facilities required for air traffic coordination.


To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Dada Believed More In Action Than Words': BJP MP Narayan Rane Pays Tribute To Maharashtra Deputy CM...
'Dada Believed More In Action Than Words': BJP MP Narayan Rane Pays Tribute To Maharashtra Deputy CM...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Sharad Pawar Rules Out Conspiracy, Says 'Purely An Accident...'
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Sharad Pawar Rules Out Conspiracy, Says 'Purely An Accident...'
Ajit Pawar Death: IAF Deploys Emergency ATC Team To Baramati Airport Following State Govt Request
Ajit Pawar Death: IAF Deploys Emergency ATC Team To Baramati Airport Following State Govt Request
Must-Experience Food Events At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Which Begins This Weekend; Mumbai Foodies,...
Must-Experience Food Events At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Which Begins This Weekend; Mumbai Foodies,...
Ajit Pawar's Funeral: Details On Last Rites, Time & Expected Attendees | Here's What We Know
Ajit Pawar's Funeral: Details On Last Rites, Time & Expected Attendees | Here's What We Know