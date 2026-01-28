Ajit Pawar Death: IAF Deploys Emergency ATC Team To Baramati Airport Following State Govt Request

IAF deploys an emergency ATC team and technical equipment at Baramati Airport following Ajit Pawar’s death and a request from the Maharashtra government | File Photo

Pune, Jan 28: On an urgent request from the Government of Maharashtra, the Indian Air Force (IAF) swiftly deployed a team of Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel along with essential technical equipment from Air Force Station Lohegaon to Baramati Airport on Wednesday.

Emergency ATC services established

The IAF team is being sent to promptly establish emergency Air Traffic Control services at the airport to ensure safe and efficient management of air operations. The emergency setup included critical communication systems and other essential facilities required for air traffic coordination.

Coordination with civil authorities

According to officials, the deployment is being carried out in close coordination with the local administration and civil aviation authorities.

The rapid deployment is being done to ensure uninterrupted air traffic support during a crucial period, highlighting the Indian Air Force’s readiness and its role in supporting civil authorities during emergencies.

Also Watch:

Read Also Ajit Pawar Death: Revanth Reddy Offers Condolences After Maharashtra Dy CM Dies In Plane Crash

Operations to be stabilised

The timely intervention by the IAF will help stabilise airport operations and reinforce safety measures at Baramati Airport, officials added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/