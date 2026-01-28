 Ajit Pawar Death: IAF Deploys Emergency ATC Team To Baramati Airport Following State Govt Request
The Indian Air Force has deployed an emergency Air Traffic Control team with technical equipment from Lohegaon to Baramati Airport on the Maharashtra government’s request. The move aims to ensure safe, uninterrupted air operations in coordination with civil aviation and local authorities.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
IAF deploys an emergency ATC team and technical equipment at Baramati Airport following Ajit Pawar’s death and a request from the Maharashtra government | File Photo

Pune, Jan 28: On an urgent request from the Government of Maharashtra, the Indian Air Force (IAF) swiftly deployed a team of Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel along with essential technical equipment from Air Force Station Lohegaon to Baramati Airport on Wednesday.

Emergency ATC services established

The IAF team is being sent to promptly establish emergency Air Traffic Control services at the airport to ensure safe and efficient management of air operations. The emergency setup included critical communication systems and other essential facilities required for air traffic coordination.

Coordination with civil authorities

According to officials, the deployment is being carried out in close coordination with the local administration and civil aviation authorities.

The rapid deployment is being done to ensure uninterrupted air traffic support during a crucial period, highlighting the Indian Air Force’s readiness and its role in supporting civil authorities during emergencies.

Operations to be stabilised

The timely intervention by the IAF will help stabilise airport operations and reinforce safety measures at Baramati Airport, officials added.

