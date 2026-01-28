Ajit Pawar Death: Revanth Reddy Offers Condolences After Maharashtra Dy CM Dies In Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning, sending shockwaves through the political landscape of India. The small aircraft, which was flying from Mumbai to Baramati, crashed while attempting to land at approximately 8:45 am, killing all onboard, including crew members.

Ajit Pawar, a senior political leader, was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, having held the post for six terms across multiple governments. His political journey saw him serve in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde, marking him as one of the most seasoned and influential figures in the state’s political history.

The news of his sudden demise has drawn an outpouring of grief and condolences from leaders across the country. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, expressed his sorrow on X, writing, “Deeply shocked to hear the news about the plane crash involving Maharashtra Deputy CM shri Ajit Pawar in #Baramati. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also shared his condolences in Hindi on X, “The news of the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar ji and his fellow passengers in today’s plane crash is extremely painful. In this moment of grief, I stand with the people of Maharashtra. I express my heartfelt condolences to the entire Pawar family and their loved ones in this difficult time.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge mourned the loss, saying, “The news of the tragic demise of Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash, is deeply shocking and profoundly distressing. It is an untimely loss of a leader who had a long and promising political career ahead… May his soul rest in peace.”

As investigations into the cause of the crash begin, the nation mourns the loss of a veteran leader whose political legacy spanned decades and impacted Maharashtra’s governance. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days as family, colleagues and supporters pay tribute to Ajit Pawar’s life and service.