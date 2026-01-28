Mumbai Road Concretisation Woes Persist With Traffic Snarls, Dust Pollution And Daily Inconvenience As BMC Completes Only 59.5 Per Cent Work

Concretisation work of road at Free Press Journal Marg | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, Jan 28: Mumbaikars are increasingly exasperated by prolonged road works undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which have led to traffic snarls, dust pollution and daily inconvenience across the city.

However, the wait is longer as so far only 59.5% of the road concretisation project work is completed, while 19.3% is in progress and 21.1% of the road works is yet to commence.

Status of road concretisation project

Under the road concretisation project, a total of 2,121 roads (678 km) are to be concretised in Mumbai, of which, as of January 28, 920 roads (232 km) are completed, 631 roads (183 km) are partially completed, i.e. work is underway, while concretisation work on 570 roads (147 km) is yet to start.

Public dashboard for citizens

However, for the convenience of citizens, the BMC has started an exclusive dashboard, which daily updates the names of the road works with a map and daily progress report, along with the local civic engineers overseeing the work.

“The BMC Public Dashboard – Concretisation of Roads has daily progress reports with all project information. The dashboard is made for citizens only, with an aim to keep them updated,” said Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects).

Completion targets and timelines

Bangar said, “The road concretisation work is underway across the city, and post-monsoon a total of 905 roads are undertaken. All engineers and contractors are instructed that work has to be completed within the given timeline; however, there should not be compromise on the quality. By monsoon 2026, we expect 85 to 90% of the roads undertaken in Phase I to be completed, and 80% of Phase II works.”

The deadline for the entire project is May 2027. The work will be halted during the monsoon season (June to October), and the next phase will begin post-monsoon. The road concretisation project, with an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore, is undertaken with an objective to make Mumbai roads pothole-free.

However, many locals continue to allege that the project is benefiting contractors, and that many well-maintained roads, especially internal roads, are dug up for concretisation.

Residents flag safety concerns

Kamlakar Shenoy, a civic activist and resident of Dongri, took to social media on Wednesday showing irresponsible work by contractors, alleging that traffic rules are not followed. As per rules, one lane is mandatory to keep open for traffic movement.

Another Mumbaikar, Manda Shete, a resident of Chembur, said, “We understand the objective of road concretisation, but it is unbearable to travel nowadays in Mumbai as every other road is dug up. There are incidents of children and senior citizens falling into pits. It’s risky. Additionally, the dust pollution has increased. People are eagerly looking forward to the BMC completing the project at the earliest.”

Ward-wise progress details

BMC data shows that a greater number of roads are undertaken for concretisation in the western suburbs compared to the eastern suburbs and the city.

As per the BMC ward-wise progress report, presently the highest number of road works is in progress in the K-West ward (Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle West) with 53 roads, followed by R-Central (Borivali) with 45 roads, H-West (Bandra, Juhu, Santacruz West) with 42 roads, P-North (Malad) with 41 roads and P-South (Goregaon) with 38 roads partially completed.

The wards where the maximum number of road concretisation works have been completed include R-Central (Borivali) with 128 roads, P-North (Malad) with 96 roads, K-West (Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle West) with 78 roads, R-North (Dahisar) with 69 roads and H-West (Bandra, Juhu, Santacruz West) with 68 roads completed.

