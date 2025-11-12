Mumbai Mews: BMC To Shut Water Supply For 22 Hours In Ghatkopar, Kurla, Chembur, Wadala, Sion & Matunga From Nov 14 To 15 For Pipeline Maintenance

BMC to carry out major water pipeline maintenance in Mumbai on November 14–15; 22-hour water cut to affect multiple areas | Representational Image

Mumbai: The BMC will be undertaking maintenance work involving the replacement of a total of five valves on the main water pipelines. This work is scheduled to be carried out from 10 a.m. on November 14, to 8 a.m. on November 15. Due to this operation, the water supply will remain completely shut down in certain areas of the Ghatkopar, Kurla, Chembur, and Matunga, Wadala, Sion areas for 22 hours.

Valve Replacement On Key Water Mains

Work has been undertaken to replace a total of five valves (four butterfly valves and one sluice valve) on the old and new Tansa water mains as well as on the Vihar trunk main, which supply water to the city and suburbs. During this period the water supply will be affected in following areas :

Ghatkopar: (From 3.45 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Nov. 15)

Entire Rajawadi (East) area including Chittaranjan Nagar and Vidyavihar area, Rajawadi Hospital, ONGC Colony, Railway Employees’ Colony, R.N. Gandhi Marg.

Kurla: (From 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 14 & 15)

New Tilak Nagar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Sable Nagar, Santoshi Mata Nagar, Kranti Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Mother Dairy Road, Shivsrishti Road, Naik Nagar, Jagruti Nagar, Kedarnath Mandir Marg, S.G. Barve Marg (Kurla East), Navre Baug, Kamgar Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Police Colony, Kasaiwada, Chunabhatti, Rahul Nagar, Everard Nagar, Qureshi Nagar, Takshashila Nagar, Chafe Galli, Pan Bazaar, Trimurti Marg, V.N. Purav Marg, Umarwadi Marg, Alidada Estate, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Swadeshi Jevan Chawl, Chunabhatti Phatak, Mhada Colony Prem Nagar, Hill Road, Muktadevi Marg, Tadwadi, Samarth Nagar.

Chembur: (Nov. 14 & 15)

Tilak Nagar, Tilak Nagar Station Road, Pestom Sagar Road Nos. 1 to 6, Thakkar Bappa Colony (Sectors 1 to 4), Shastri Nagar, Vatsalatai Naik Nagar, Sahakar Nagar, Shell Colony, Indira Nagar, S.G. Barve Marg, Eastern Express Highway (service road on the west side – Pragati Society), Godrej Colony, Yeshwant Nagar, Samrat Ashok Nagar, Raja Milind Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Bhakti Park, Ajmera Colony, MMRDA SRA Colony.

Also Watch:

Wadala, Sion, Matunga, Dadar..

(From 3.45 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Nov. 15)

Sion (East and West), Dadar East, Matunga East, Wadala, parts of Chunabhatti, Pratiksha Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Almeida Compound, Panchsheel Nagar, Wadala Truck Terminal, Soda Buildings (New Cuffe Parade), Sion Koliwada–Sardar Nagar, part of Sanjay Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, K.D. Gaikwad Nagar, Korba Mithagar, Wadala, and entry gates Nos. 4 and 5 of Bhimwadi.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/