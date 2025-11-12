Mumbai Police On High Alert After Delhi Blast; Security Tightened Citywide With AI Surveillance, BDDS Patrolling

Mumbai Police tighten security across key city locations following the Delhi blast, with AI-enabled surveillance and BDDS on 24-hour alert | FPJ Photos: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Following the recent bomb blast in Delhi, the Mumbai Police have gone on high alert, intensifying security measures across the city. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have been directed to remain vigilant, and surveillance has been stepped up at key locations.

Enhanced Security At Public Places

According to senior police sources, additional security personnel have been deployed at crowded areas such as railway stations, malls, markets, religious sites, and public parking lots. Every vehicle and individual entering or exiting these areas is being closely monitored.

Public Parking Lots Under Inspection

Police teams have begun a citywide inspection of all public parking lots to check for suspicious vehicles or objects. A list of abandoned vehicles has also been compiled, and verification work is underway.

AI-Powered Surveillance Systems Deployed

Sources said the Mumbai Police are also leveraging advanced technology to strengthen security. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras installed across the city are being used to enhance surveillance and quickly identify suspicious activity or individuals.

Heightened Vigilance At Sensitive Locations

Security has been particularly tightened at sensitive locations such as Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and major railway stations. Additionally, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) have been put on high alert, with 24-hour patrolling and checking intensified across the city.

