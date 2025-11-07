Mumbai News: Bomb Threat Call Creates Panic At CSMT Railway Station

Bomb Threat Call Creates Panic At CSMT Railway Station | Representational Image

Mumbai: A bomb threat targeting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) sparked panic among the Mumbai Police and commuters on Wednesday evening. The city’s main police control room reportedly received a call warning of a possible explosion at the busy railway station.

According to the police, the threat call was allegedly made by Purabhaji Vishwanath Shinde, 36, a resident of Nawalgav, Taluka Palam, District Parbhani. Acting swiftly, the Shivaji Park police detained Shinde and have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident.

On November 5 at around 6:46 PM, a tourist from Satara informed police that he overheard four individuals discussing a possible bomb blast at CSMT. The caller also shared his mobile number with the police.

Following the alert, the police control room immediately informed all relevant departments and security units. Teams were dispatched to verify the claim, while security at major railway stations across the city was tightened as a precautionary measure.

Police officials confirmed that the Shivaji Park police are conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter and will take necessary action based on the findings.

Further investigation is underway.

