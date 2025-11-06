 Mumbai Tragedy: 27-Year-Old Banker Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Tanker In BKC; Driver Booked
A 27-year-old female banker died in an accident at BKC, Bandra East, on Thursday morning. While she was crossing the road, a tanker hit her, resulting in her death. The BKC police have registered an FIR against the tanker driver, Lalit Kumar, 34, for allegedly causing death due to negligence.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
BKC police register FIR against tanker driver after fatal accident claiming life of 27-year-old ICICI Bank officer Khushboo Pariyani | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 27-year-old female banker died in an accident at BKC, Bandra East, on Thursday morning. While she was crossing the road, a tanker hit her, resulting in her death. The BKC police have registered an FIR against the tanker driver, Lalit Kumar, 34, for allegedly causing death due to negligence. The police said they would arrest him; however, some time after the incident, he surrendered himself at the police station.

Victim Details

The deceased was identified as Khushboo Pariyani, a resident of Kherwadi, Bandra East, who worked as a Sales Executive Officer at ICICI Bank.

Incident Description

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. near the BKC police station. Pariyani had alighted from a bus at the Asian Heart Hospital stop. There is a traffic signal near the BKC police station, and a barricade has been placed near the metro station, there is a small gap. She was crossing the road through that gap, which turned out to be a blind spot.

As she was crossing from the BKC police station side towards the ICICI Bank side, the signal turned green. The tanker driver accelerated as the signal turned green, and the vehicle hit her on the left side, causing her to fall and sustain severe head injuries.

Rescue Efforts

Her colleagues and nearby autorickshaw drivers rushed her to Guru Nanak Hospital in Kherwadi, Bandra East, where doctors declared her dead before admission.

FIR Registered Against Driver

The BKC police have booked Lalit Kumar, a resident of Kurla West, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police Statement

A police officer said, “The driver surrendered himself later in the day. It was a blind spot. The tanker driver applied the brakes immediately, but the vehicle’s right side hit her. The incident occurred just minutes after the deceased alighted at the Asian Heart Hospital junction.”

“The deceased failed to notice the speeding tanker, which hit and ran over her. Her family has been informed about the incident,” the officer added.

