Mumbai News: 17 Senior Civic Officials Oppose Retired DMC Chandrashekhar Chore Holding Key Post, Demand Promotions From Within Cadre

Mumbai: In an unprecedented show of unity, 17 senior officials of the civic body have jointly opposed retired Deputy Municipal Commissioner Chandrashekhar Chore continuing in a key post, insisting that the position rightfully belongs to officers from their own cadre.

In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, the officers argued that keeping the post vacant has stalled promotions from Assistant to Deputy Commissioner, creating “a sense of injustice” among eligible candidates. The unusual collective protest has sparked considerable discussion within the civic body’s bureaucratic circles.

Background Of The Controversy

Chore retired as Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Commissioner’s Office) on December 31, 2024, but his tenure was extended for another year, ending next month. The extension reportedly caused discontent among senior officials, who believe the vacancy should have been filled by one of their own.

Concerns Over Promotions And Cadre Injustice

The joint letter, signed by Deputy and Joint Commissioners, emphasised that the post has been vacant for the past two years and urged that it be filled immediately from within the ranks of Deputy Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, or Assistant Commissioner.

The officials said that filling the post from outside their cadre has stalled promotions from Assistant to Deputy Commissioner, creating a sense of injustice. Several eligible officers with the required experience are waiting for the opportunity.

“The delay has caused widespread dissatisfaction among Assistant Commissioners. We request that the post be filled immediately from within the Deputy Commissioner / Additional Commissioner cadre,” the letter to Gagrani stated. However, Gagrani refused to comment on this matter.

Next Steps And Administrative Response

Since the demand has come from all the senior officials together the letter has been now forwarded to the General Administration department for further process, as per the sources. Meanwhile, when contacted Chore said, "I have always followed administrative decisions and will do that now too."

