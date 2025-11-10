Mumbai Civic Update: BMC To Install Water Meters In Western Suburbs To Tackle Shortage, Leakage And Contamination Issues

BMC to install water meters across western suburbs from Goregaon to Dahisar to monitor supply pressure and detect leakages | Representational Image

Mumbai: To address the issue of water shortage in the western suburbs—from Goregaon to Dahisar—the BMC has devised a plan to install water meters on a priority basis. These meters will help tackle supply-related problems such as leakage and contamination.

In addition to ensuring equitable distribution of water, the system will enable officials to quickly detect variations in water pressure and promptly identify and repair leakages.

Persistent Low Pressure in Several Suburban Pockets

Although the seven lakes supplying water to the city currently have adequate stock, several areas in the western suburbs have been experiencing water shortages and reporting contamination issues over the past four months.

Hilly areas near the Western Express Highway in Magathane (West), certain parts of Dahisar and Kandivali (West), as well as the Marve area of Malad (West), have been receiving water at low pressure.

Last week, MLAs from the western suburbs met with civic authorities, demanding proportionate water supply and calling for full disclosure of zone-wise distribution data.

Piyush Goyal Reviews Situation, Calls for Zonal Pressure Monitoring

Union Minister and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal reviewed the region’s water shortage. During the meeting, it was noted that, against the ideal 60–65 pressure level, areas such as Magathane, Dahisar, and Kandivali are receiving only 40–45, leading to inadequate supply.

It was suggested to install zonal pressure meters to accurately monitor water pressure. Besides ensuring equitable water distribution, these meters will also help quickly detect pressure variations and identify leakages in the supply network.

While augmenting water supply will take time, Goyal stressed that contaminated water and pipeline leakages must be addressed as a priority. He also instructed officials to map all water-scarcity areas and implement immediate corrective measures.

Local Representatives Demand Equitable Distribution

Sanjay Upadhyay, MLA from Borivali, said, “While a significant portion of the island city’s population has migrated to the suburbs, the western suburbs still receive inadequate water supply. We have long been demanding proportionate water distribution, and it is now time for the authorities to address this issue seriously.”

Also Watch:

A senior civic official added, “We are reviewing the area and will resolve the issue soon.” The BMC supplies 4,000 million litres of water daily to the city and suburbs, but nearly 34% (1,400 million litres) is lost daily due to theft and leakages.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/