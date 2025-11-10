Mumbai Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Dips Below 20°C For Second Consecutive Day; AQI Slips As Winter Sets In

Mumbai weather | FPJ

Mumbai: On the second consecutive day, the minimum temperature in Mumbai has dipped below 20 degrees Celsius, giving winter chills, especially in the morning. On Monday, the Colaba observatory recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures of 32°C and 22°C, respectively, which were 2°C below normal.

While the Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures of 31.8°C and 19°C, respectively, which were 2.9°C below normal.

IMD Predicts Dry, Cool Weather Ahead

"There are no signs of unseasonal rainfall currently. With the northeasterly winds prevailing, the temperature will drop. The weather will be dry and skies will be clear," said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai scientist Shubhangi Bhute. However, as winter is setting in and the humidity is decreasing, the air quality index (AQI) of the city has started plummeting.

AQI Drops to ‘Moderate’ Category

The overall AQI of Mumbai on Monday was 110, which falls under ‘Moderate’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Notably, the AQI on Monday, November 3, was 49, which falls under ‘Good’ category.

Post-Monsoon Pollution Rise

Post withdrawal of monsoon, the AQI of Mumbai was on a downfall as all construction activities began and the weather was dry. The firecrackers bursting during the Diwali festival had added to the air pollution levels.

However, due to unseasonal rainfall for the past two weeks, the AQI of Mumbai had improved. With the change in weather conditions, the AQI has started deteriorating again.

Most Polluted Areas in the City

Some of the areas with the poorest AQI on Monday, as per CPCB recordings, were Bandra Kurla Complex (178), Sewri (175), Deonar (171), Ghatkopar (155), Bandra East (136), Malad West (135), Andheri East (112) and Navy Nagar, Colaba (110).

BMC Cracks Down on Construction Pollution

To combat construction-related pollution, the BMC had issued notices and given a one-month ultimatum for all construction sites to install sensor-based air pollution monitors that provide real-time public access to air quality data.

Failing to adhere to the rules, the developer will face strict actions. Mumbai has around 12,000 active construction sites, of which not more than 45% have adhered to air pollution control norms.

