Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies But Unhealthy Air Quality; Overall AQI Recorded At 201, Wadala & Colaba Worst Hit

Mumbai: The city woke up on Monday morning to clear skies dimmed by a thick blanket of smog, reducing visibility and blurring its iconic skyline. From Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to South Mumbai, several areas were engulfed in haze as air quality dipped sharply after a brief phase of improvement.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while Mumbai will continue to witness clear skies through the day, the early morning hours saw visibility reduction due to the smog cover. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 34°C, with the minimum likely to settle near 18°C.

Just a few days ago, the city had breathed cleaner air following an intense but short spell of rain that had washed away suspended pollutants. The rainfall brought a temporary respite from humidity and particulate matter, but the improvement was short-lived. Within days, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) spiked again, signaling a return to unhealthy levels.

AQI Drops To Unhealthy Range

Fresh data from AQI.in, released on Monday morning, pegged the city’s overall AQI at 201, placing it in the unhealthy category. The sharp rise marks a major decline from the good to moderate readings seen earlier this month. Residents across the city reported hazy horizons, smudged skylines and a persistent burning smell in the air, particularly during early hours.

Among the city’s key monitoring stations, Wadala Truck Terminal recorded the highest AQI at 327, categorised as severe. It was followed by Colaba (283) and BKC (270), both in the unhealthy range. Other regions like Deonar (267) and Kurla (247) also registered dangerously high pollution levels, indicating dense concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

In contrast, relatively cleaner air was observed in certain western suburbs. Kandivali East reported an AQI of 77 (moderate), while Mankhurd (90), Jogeshwari (93), Parel-Bhoiwada (97), and Malad West (143) fell within the moderate to poor category. Despite this marginal variation, most of Mumbai remained blanketed under poor air quality conditions.

As per AQI.in’s classification, readings between 0–50 are Good, 51–100 Moderate, 101–150 Poor, 151–200 Unhealthy and anything beyond 200 is considered Severe or Hazardous. With pollution levels soaring again, Mumbaikars are advised to limit outdoor exposure and use protective masks when commuting.

