Mumbai Masala: Maharashtra's 24/7 Shop Policy Needs Night Transport Solution For City | Representational Image/Pixabay

The Maharashtra government has taken the fantastic decision to have shops, offices and hotels open 24 hours. However, it hasn’t thought about transport services at night. For example, in a place like Nariman Point it is easier to find God than a “kaali peeli” late night. One suggestion is to operate Aqualine 3 services running from Cuffe Parade to Aarey throughout the night. At present the services are shut at 10.30pm. It could also think of encouraging private bus operators to run services at night.

Railway Union Strike Sparks Outrage

The Central Railway administration should take strictest possible action against the socalled leaders of its engineers’ Union who held lakhs of commuters to ransom by instigating a flash strike a few days ago. They were protesting against FIRs registered against two of their members accused of gross negligence which resulted in the Mumbra tragedy earlier.

The FIRs were registered after a proper enquiry. And pray why can’t the FIRs be filed? Are these guys above law? In any case the Union had the option of moving the high court for getting the FIRs quashed. But by calling for a flash strike the Union has crossed all limits and its leaders should be severely dealt with for the mayhem they caused. It is high time these irresponsible persons are shown their place.

Anjaneyar Cafe: A New Veggie Gem With Cozy Setting In Deonar

Discovered a nugget of a vegetarian restaurant called Anjaneyar Cafe at Deonar the other day. It's next to Shatabdi Hospital and opposite Jafferbhai's Delhi Darbar.

The place is neat and small with a roof made of asbestos sheets. The wooden furniture is minimal. It's just a month-old but already making news. When I went on Saturday evening the place was full and the partner, the earnest-looking Shashank Iyer, informed me that I will have to wait for 40 minutes for a table. I decided to take away a “benne dosa” and “thaat idli” and have the “kaapi” while waiting for my order to be delivered. The “kaapi” served in a stainless tumbler and “dabra” tasted authentic.

The “benne dosa” was pleasantly crisp and smelling of white butter, while the “thaat idli” was spongy and filling. But the quantity of “sambar” and “chutneys” was very less in the parcel. Iyer, who is a marketing professional, personally attends to each customer thereby adding a human touch. The menu is very limited with only 13 items and comprises varieties of “dosas” and “idlis” and of course coffee and “masala chai.”

