Mumbai Shocker: Retired Army Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Chembur

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered a case under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a 59-year-old retired Army personnel following the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

The horrifying incident came to light unexpectedly over the weekend. According to the police, the minor survivor was rushed to Sion Hospital after complaining of acute and persistent abdominal pain. During the medical examination, doctors delivered a shocking diagnosis to the girl's mother that the minor was approximately two months pregnant.

This immediate and grave revelation led the mother, a 37-year-old housekeeping professional residing in Chembur, to question her daughter. Under threats and suffering, the teenage girl disclosed a distressing tale of abuse, identifying the perpetrator as a retired Army ‘uncle’ who lived in the same residential building.

Details Of The Horrifying Assault

According to a Lokmat Times report, the victim revealed that the accused had molested and forcibly assaulted her on multiple occasions between September 1 and October 6, 2025, while threatening her to maintain silence. Out of fear and intimidation, the young girl had kept the abuse hidden until the worsening physical pain forced her to confide in her parent. Following the confirmation of the pregnancy, the distressed mother immediately approached the RCF Police Station and filed a formal complaint detailing the sexual assault and abuse.

FIR Filed, Accused Army Man Held Immediately

Acting swiftly, the RCF Police immediately registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the POCSO Act, given the survivor’s minority status. Cops confirmed that the accused, who resided in the same building as the victim’s family, was swiftly taken into custody.

The retired serviceman was produced before a special POCSO court, which remanded him to police custody for further custodial interrogation. Authorities have confirmed that preliminary medical and forensic examinations are being conducted on both the survivor and the accused as part of the ongoing, sensitive probe.

